India Electric Motor Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Type, Motor Type, and By Voltage, By Power Capacity and By Applications.

India Electric Motor Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

Electrical machines that consume electrical energy & convert it into mechanical energy are known as electric motors. The conversion process includes interaction between the magnetic fields set up in the windings of the stator & rotor.

The demand for electric motors in India has experienced a firm growth. Strict power consumption standards & resolution in the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are the key reasons for the growth in industrial production & the development of the electric motor market. The domestic motors industry grew by 13% during the period April 2017 to January 2018. In terms of the domestic market size, the motors industry was worth Rs 69 billion in 2016- 2017.

In recent years, with manufacturers & customers shifting their focus to energy efficient motors, the government too is taking important steps towards helping this change. It launched the National Motor Replacement Programme in March 2018, under which it would work with industries to replace all inefficient motors with energy efficient IE3 motors. Moreover, certain key government initiatives like 100 % electrification of vehicles is expected to complement the growth of this market during forecast period. Owing to their wide use in many sectors, motors market in India is increasing at a rapid pace, with the government earning decent revenue from their exports.

The country’s motor exports were close to Rs 16.59 Bn during the April 2017 – January 2018 period, almost 22 % higher than in the same period in the previous year. However, the country also imports significant volumes from China, Japan & Germany.

In the same period, India’s motor imports were around Rs 17.25 Bn, about 13 % higher than in the same period in the previous year. The AC motor segment have the maximum of the revenue share in 2016 & is expected to dominate during the forecast period.

According to ABB India, Motor users could save even more energy by replacing the low efficiency motors which are already in use. To manufacture any product in India takes 30-60 % more energy than in countries where manufacturing has achieved high levels of energy efficiency. Now the spotlight has turned on the industrial sector & low voltage motors. These are so extensively used that they are often called the workhorses of industry.

The shift to EEMs will have a very optimistic impact on the industry & the country. Industry consumes 40 % of the total energy produced, with motors consuming roughly 65 % of this share. Therefore, the new regulations will produce huge energy savings over time, as higher efficiency motors are installed.

However, the industry could take this opportunity to go beyond regulatory requirements & replace the existing installed base of low efficiency motors with IE2 versions. If companies decide to do this, India could annually save close to 9,000 GWh of energy & an incredible Rs 40 Bn in energy bills, which is about one-third of the energy used in India. This could help India reach its aim of 35 % reduction in CO2 emissions from the 2005 levels by 2030, under the United Nations Paris Agreement.

Before the new regulations were introduced, acceptance of IE2 & higher efficiency motors in the market was not very promising. However, the Indian government’s supporting for IE2 efficiency is seen as the missing link which will help the industry to overcome its inertia. Minimum motor efficiency standards have already been successfully put in place by countries such as Brazil, Australia, and China & Saudi Arabia. A significant positive step would be for motor manufacturers, as well as original equipment manufacturers that package electric motors, to communicate the benefits of higher efficiency to industrial motor users. Some OEM segments like compressors have proactively adopted IE3 motors, making energy efficiency one of their competitive advantages.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the India Electric Motor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding India Electric Motor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Electric Motor Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Electric Motor Market make the report investor’s guide.

India Electric Motor Market, by Motor Type:

• Alternating Current (AC) Motor

• Direct Current (DC) Motor

India Electric Motor Market, by Voltage:

• Low Voltage

• Medium Voltage

• High Voltage

India Electric Motor Market, by Power Capacity:

• Fractional Horsepower

• Integral Horsepower

India Electric Motor Market, by Applications:

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

• Transportation And Agricultural

India Electric Motor Market Key Players

• ABB India Ltd.

• Siemens India Ltd.

• CG Power And Industrial Solutions Limited

• Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

• Marathon Electric India

• Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (TMEIC)

• WEG Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd.

• Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.

Major Table india-electric-motor Market of Contents Report



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: India Electric Motor Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. India Electric Motor Market Analysis and Forecast

7. India Electric Motor Market Analysis and Forecast, by Motor Type

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. India Electric Motor Market Value Share Analysis, by Motor Type

7.4. India Electric Motor Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Motor Type

7.5. India Electric Motor Market Analysis, by Motor Type

7.6. India Electric Motor Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Motor Type

8. India Electric Motor Market Analysis and Forecast, by Voltage

8.1. Introduction and Definition

8.2. Key Findings

8.3. India Electric Motor Market Value Share Analysis, by Voltage

8.4. India Electric Motor Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Voltage

8.5. India Electric Motor Market Analysis, by Voltage

8.6. India Electric Motor Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Voltage

