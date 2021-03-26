Space Launch Services Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027)

global Space Launch Services market 2019. The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Space Launch Services will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.

The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

The Space Launch Services market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

Space Launch Services Market report is segmented by

The key players operating in the space launch services market include

• Antrix Corporation (India)

• Arianespace (France)

• Boeing (US)

• EUROCKOT (Germany)

• ILS International (US)

• China Great Wall Industry Corporation (China)

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

• Lockheed Martin (US)

• Orbital ATK (US)

• Space Exploration Technologies (US)

• Space International Services (Russia)

• United Launch Alliance (US)

Space Launch Services Market Key Target Audience:

• Space Launch Service Providers

• Space Launch System Manufacturers

• Subsystem Manufacturers

• Technology Support Providers

• Ministry of Defense

• Scientific Research Centres

The research report segments the space launch services market based on service type, payload, orbit, launch platform, launch vehicle size, end-user and geography

Space Launch Services Market, By Service Type:

• Pre-Launch Services

o Launch Acquisition & Coordination

o Management Services

o Integration & Logistics

o Tracking Data and Telemetry Support

o Insurance

• Post Launch Services

o Launch and Early Operations Phase (LEOP)

o Resupply Missions

o Stabilization

o Others

Space Launch Services Market, By Payload:

• Satellite

o Small Satellite (1kg – 500kg)

 Nanosatellite (1kg – 10kg)

 Microsatellite (10kg – 100kg)

 Minisatellite (100kg – 500kg)

 Medium Satellite (501kg – 2500kg)

 Large Satellite (>2500)

• Human Spacecraft

• Cargo

• Testing Probes

Space Launch Services Market, By Orbit:

• LEO

o By Payload

• MEO

o By Payload

• GEO

o By Payload

o Beyond GEO

o By Payload

Space Launch Services Market, By Launch Platform:

• Land

• Air

• Sea

Space Launch Services Market, By Launch Vehicle Size:

• Small Lift Launch Vehicles (<350,000 kg) • Medium-to-Heavy Lift Launch Vehicles (>350,000 kg)

Space Launch Services Market, By End User:

• Commercial

o Satellite Service Providers

o Private Companies

• Military & Government

o Defense Organizations

o Space Agencies

Space Launch Services Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

By region, Space Launch Services Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

