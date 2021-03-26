Power Line Communication Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Others), by Frequency (Narrowband, Broadband), by Application, by Vertical, by Modulation Technique (Single Carrier, Multicarrier, and Others) and by Geography

Global Power Line Communication Market . The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Power Line Communication will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.



The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

The Power Line Communication market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report.

Key Players in the Power Line Communication Market Are:

• Siemens

• ABB

• General Electric

• Schneider Electric

• Ametek

• Netgear

• Tp-Link Technologies

• D-Link

• Hubbell Power Systems

• Landis+Gyr

• Belkin International

• Zyxel Communications

• NYX Hemera Technologies

• Lumenpulse

• Devolo

• Corinex Communications

• Netcomm Wireless

• Billion Electric

• Extollo Communications

Power Line Communication Market Key Target Audience:

• Power line communication product traders/suppliers

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Power line communication technology-based product manufacturers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

Research report categorizes the Power Line Communication Market based on offering, frequency, application, vertical, modulation technique and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Power Line Communication Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Power Line Communication Market, By Offering:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Power Line Communication Market, By Frequency:

• Narrowband (3 kHz to 500 kHz)

• Broadband (Greater Than 500 kHz)

Power Line Communication Market, By Application:

• Energy Management and Smart Grid

• Indoor Networking

Power Line Communication Market, by Vertical:

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

Power Line Communication Market, By Modulation Technique:

• Single Carrier Modulation

• Multi Carrier Modulation

• Spread Spectrum Modulation

Power Line Communication Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

