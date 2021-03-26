Global Consumer Electronics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 – 2026) By Product (Consumer electronics devices, Smart home devices, Wearable electronic devices), Technology (Near Field Communication (NFC), Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST), Hon Hai, MIT Technology, Mellanox Technology, DXC Technology, Vmware and others), Application (Personal and Professional), and Geography.

Global Consumer Electronics Market . The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Consumer Electronics will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.



The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

The Consumer Electronics market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report.

Key Players in the Global Consumer Electronics Market Are:

• Samsung Electronics

• Apple

• General Electric

• Huawei

• LG Electronics

• Sony Corporation

• Bose

• Sonos

• Sennheiser

• AB Electrolux

• Haier

• Canon

• Nikon

• GoPro

• Intel

• Toshiba

• Panasonic

• Sony

• Hitachi

• Microsoft

• Hewlett Packard, HP

• IBM

• Fujitsu

• Dell

• Foxconn

Top 10 successful key players and Technologies used by them:

• Microsoft – Artificial intelligence(AI), VR(Virtual Reality) technology, Intelligent apps ect

• Panasonic – Generation PCL Technology

• IBM- IBM Blockchain

• Fujitsu – digital Annealar, Deep Tensor +Knowledge Graph, Connected digital Place etc.

• Dell – Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, SecureWorks, Virtustream and VMware

• Hewlett Packard/HP- Mellanox Technology, DXC Technology

• Apple Inc. – MIT Technology

• Foxconn – Hon Hai

• Samsung Electronics – Near Field Communication (NFC), Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST)

Global Consumer Electronics Market ,Key target audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Market leading companies

• Product distributors

• Raw material suppliers

• Buyers

• Government and regulatory authorities

Research report categorizes the Global Consumer Electronic Market based on Product, Technology, Application and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Consumer Electronic Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Consumer Electronics Market, by Product:

• Consumer electronics devices

• Smart home devices

• Wearable electronic devices

Global Consumer Electronics Market by Technology:

• Near Field Communication (NFC)

• Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST)

• Hon Hai

• MIT Technology

• Mellanox Technology

• DXC Technology

• Dell EMC

• Pivotal

• RSA

• SecureWorks

• Virtustream

• Vmware

• digital Annealar

• Deep Tensor +Knowledge Graph

• Connected digital Place

• IBM Blockchain

• Generation PCL Technology

• Artificial intelligence(AI)

• VR(Virtual Reality) technology

• Intelligent apps

Global Consumer Electronics Market by Application:

• Personal

• Professional

Global Consumer Electronics Market by region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

