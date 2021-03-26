Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)_ By Applications, By Components, By Transmission Type, Geography.

Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Market . The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Free Space Optics (FSO) will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.

The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

The Free Space Optics (FSO) market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report.

Key Players in the Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Technology – Product & Service Market Are:

• Light Pointe Communications, Inc.

• fSONA Networks Corp.

• Plain tree Systems Inc.

• Wireless Excellence Ltd.

• Trimble Hungary Kft.

Key Players in the Global Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Li-Fi Technology – Product & Service Market Are:

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• General Electric Co.

• ByteLight, Inc. (Acuity Brands, Inc.)

• Panasonic Corp.

• LVX System

• Oledcomm

• pureLiFi Ltd.

• LightBee Corp.

• Outstanding Technology Corp.

• IBSENtelecom

• Supreme Architecture Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Li-Fi Technology material manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Li-Fi Technologytraders and distributors

• Research & development institutions

• Industry Associations

The scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Li-Fi Technology – Product & Service Market based on display, type, lux range, applications, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC)/Li-Fi Technology – Product & Service Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Free Space Optics (FSO):

Global Free Space Optics (FSO) Market, By Applications

• Mobile Backhaul

• Enterprise Connectivity

• Disaster Recovery

• Defense

• Satellite

• Healthcare

• Security

• Engineering and Design

• Others

Visible Light Communication (VLC):

Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Technology – Product & Service Market, By Components

• LED

• Photodetector

• Microcontroller

• Software

Global Visible Light Communication (VLC) Technology – Product & Service Market, By Transmission Type

• Unidirectional

• Bidirectional

Global Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) Technology – Product & Service Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

