Building Thermal Insulation Market Insights 2021, Growth Opportunities, Future Scope, Business Trends, Demand by Owens Corning, GAF Materials, BASF

Market Overview

Building thermal insulation is an important technology in modern construction to prevent heat loss or gain through the building envelope. It also helps against the accumulation of heat inside the building thereby reducing dependency on electrical cooling and saving significant energy costs. Also, thermal insulation materials are easy to install, highly durable, and possess better compressive strength. The adoption of building thermal insulation has increased owing to the rising consumer awareness towards reducing carbon footprint and favorable government policies towards energy-efficient means.

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Building Thermal Insulation market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

The global Building Thermal Insulation are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Building Thermal Insulation players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Players:

BASF SE

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Covestro AG

GAF Materials LLC

Johns Manville (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Kingspan Group plc

Knauf Insulation, Inc.

Owens Corning

Rockwool International A/S

Market Segmentation:

The global building thermal insulation market is segmented on the basis of material, application, and building type.

Based on material, the market is segmented as plastic foam, glass wool, stone wool, and others. The segment plastic foam is further categorized as polystyrene foam, polyurethane (PUR) & polyisocyanurate (PIR) foam, and others.

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as roof insulation, wall insulation, and floor insulation. Roof insulation market is further sub-segmented as flat roof insulation and pitched roof insulation. On the other hand, by wall insulation, the market is sub-segmented as external wall insulation, internal wall insulation, and cavity wall insulation.

The market, on the basis of the building type, is classified into residential and non-residential building. The non-residential building segment is further sub-segmented as industrial building, commercial building, and others.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Building Thermal Insulation by each region are later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.

