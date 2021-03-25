Electronic Adhesives Market Insights 2021, Growth Opportunities, Future Scope, Business Trends, Demand by Sika AG, 3M, Ashland

Electronic adhesives are used in the assembly and manufacturing of electronic components, circuits and products. They are used in encapsulating components, wire-tacking and in binding the surface-mount components. Silicones, polyurethanes and epoxies are some raw materials used in the production of electronic adhesives. They are also used in fixing the defective conductors in the printed circuit board.

Market Segmentation:

The global electronic adhesives market is segmented on the basis of resin type and application.

Based on resin type, the market is segmented as epoxy, acrylics, polyurethane and others.

On the basis of the application the market is segmented as conformal coatings, surface mounting, encapsulation, wire tacking and others.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Electronic Adhesives by each region are later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.

