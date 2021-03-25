Nanocellulose Market Outlook to 2027: Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Demand by Kruger, Innventia AB, Celluforce

Market Introduction

Nanostructured cellulose is derived from wood pulp or plant cellulose by the chemical or mechanical treatment of cellulose. Nanocellulose is biopolymer which is pseudo-plastic in nature with superior thermal, mechanical, and structural properties. Nanocellulose is a new-generation material with high aspect ratio and low density. It is used in paper processing, paints, coatings, food & beverages, oil & gas, and various other end-use sectors.

Scope of the Report

The “Global Nanocellulose Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Nanocellulose market with detailed market segmentation by fiber type, end user, and geography. The global Nanocellulose market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Nanocellulose market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Company Overview:

The global nanocellulose market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-user industry.

Based on product type, the market is segmented as nanofibrillated cellulose (NFC), nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC), bacterial cellulose, microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), and others.

The market on the basis of the end-user industry is classified as paper processing, paints & coatings, oil & gas, food & beverages, composites, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and others.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Nanocellulose Market Research include:

American Process Inc.

Borregaard ASA

Celluforce Inc.

Daicel FineChem Ltd.

Innventia AB

Kruger Inc.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Norske Skogindustrier ASA

Stora Enso Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Nanocellulose market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Nanocellulose market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

