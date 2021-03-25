Global 3D Motion Capture Market – Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Type, System, Application, and Region

Global report on 3D Motion Capture market.The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for 3D Motion Capture will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

Global 3D Motion Capture Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the application, 3D motion capture technology is expected to grow at the largest CAGR % during the forecast period. 3D motion capture technology can offer to record and animate motion that follows the laws of physics. Furthermore, 3D motion capture systems require specific space dimensions, which vary as per the magnetic interference and the angle of the camera. The media and entertainment industry is an application of 3D motion capture technology which is holding an approximate 20% market share in the total revenues. The media and entertainment are segmented into film broadcast, advertising and production, gaming, live performance, stage show and production.

Global 3D Motion Capture Market Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global 3D motion capture market could be broadly segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Technological developments in pixel motion and high definition clarity in X,Y,Z coordinate of angular momentum in all three directions of motion analysis has fueled the market of 3D motion capture system in APAC and has become the leading in 3D Motion Capture system market.. Most of the 3D capture players have a strong presence in APAC. Furthermore, the various entertainment industry is based in this region. Many 3D motion capture platform providers have started financing heavily in these regions. Established as well as growing 3D motion capture platform providers are highly focused on business expansion across untapped developing countries.

A report covers the recent development in market for 3D motion capture market like in January 2019 – Qualisys AB announced its move into the animation market, with the launch of an integrated skeleton solver for their QTM software. The QTM Skeleton Solver offers direct streaming without third-party software or middleware into tools such as Unity, Unreal, Motion Builder, and Maya.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global 3D motion capture market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global 3D motion capture market.

Global 3D Motion Capture Market, by Type:

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Global 3D Motion Capture Market, by System:

• Optical 3D System

• Passive 3D motion capture system

• Non-Optical 3D System

Global 3D Motion Capture Market, by Application:

• Biomechanical Research and Medical

• Media & Entertainment

• Engineering & Industrial Application

• Education

Global 3D Motion Capture Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global 3D Motion Capture Market, Major Players:

• Vicon Motion Systems Inc.

• Xsens Technologies B.V.

• OptiTrack

• Northern Digital Inc.

• PhaseSpace, Inc.

• Charnwood Dynamics Ltd

• Motion Analysis Corporation

• Noraxon USA Inc.

• Notch Interfaces Inc.

• Phoenix Technologies Inc.

• Qualisys AB

• Synertial UK Ltd

• Microsoft Corporation

• VICON Motion Systems Ltd.

• Shadow

• Simi Reality Motion Systems GmbH

• STT Systems

• Centroid 3D

• Perception Neuron

The 3D Motion Capture market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

3D Motion Capture Market Regional Analysis

By region, 3D Motion Capture Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

