Microdisplay Market : Size, Global Analytical Overview, Key Players, Regional Demand, Trends and Forecast To 2026 | Maximize Market Research

Microdisplay Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn in 2026 in terms of revenue with a CAGR of XX% in the forecasting period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Microdisplay is featured with CMOS chips which include two-dimensional transistors. These microdisplay are applicable in rear-projection TVs, head-mounted displays (HMD), viewfinders in cameras and other data projector counterparts. Microdisplay enhances the voice and picture clarity when used in TVs. Technological advancements in microdisplay and emergence of the microdisplay-based holographic display are encouraging the electronic equipment manufacturer to invest in R&D of microdisplay having a positive impact on global microdisplay market.

Microdisplay is compact small-sized displays including high-resolution capability that advances the picture and voice quality in TVs which Microdisplay Market it a prime device to be used while manufacturing of display devices, encouraging the OEMs to use microdiplay in many new devices such as smartphones, tablets, and others. A growing number of applications in various consumer electronics and industrial electronics are major factors which fuel the growth of Microdisplay Market, encouraging the manufacturer of the device to use microdiaplay in the display devices.

Government regulations for the use of microdiplay in electronic devices and high initial manufacturing costs are among the factors that impact negatively the growth of Microdisplay Market.

The Microdisplay Market can be segmented into the product, technology, application, and region. In terms of product, Near-to-eye (NTE) display device segment led the Microdisplay Market. NTE display devices include electronic viewfinders (EVFs), head-mounted displays (HMDs), and heads-up displays (HUDs). The increasing adoption of AR glasses in the industrial and enterprise application for providing on-the-job training to field workers, warehouse management, maintenance and inspection activities, among many others creates a significant demand for NTE display devices. However, the increase in adoption of VR HMDs for gaming and entertainment further provides opportunities for the microdisplay market players. Moreover, the growing use of HUDs in premium cars fuels the growth of the microdisplay market for NTE display devices.

Based on technology, LCD technology is the leading segment in the global market and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. Currently, high resolution and excellent picture quality, low power consumption, and compact size are some of the key driving factors of the market. However, the OLED segment is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to its compact size and enhanced efficiency.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Microdisplay Market during the forecast period. The growing adoption of microdisplay devices is one of the major driving factors for Microdisplay Market in North America. Projectors are increasingly being used in the educational application as traditional classroom learning is being replaced by web-based and online learning. Moreover, the growing use of technologically advanced devices including HMDs, HUDs, and fitness bands would further help drive the growth of the microdisplay market in the region

The key players in the Microdisplay Market have focused on expanding their business operations in the fast-growing emerging countries with new product launch as the preferred strategy. The major players profiled in this report include eMagin Corporation, Universal Display Corporation, AU Optronics Corp, KopIn Corporation Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Himax Technology Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd, Microvision Inc., Sony Corporation, and Syndiant Inc.

Maximize Market Research, a global market research firm with a dedicated team of specialists and data has carried out extensive research about the current Microdisplay Market outlook. The report encompasses the Microdisplay Market by different segments and region, providing an in-depth analysis of the overall industry ecosystem, useful for taking an informed strategic decision by the key stakeholders in the industry. Importantly, the report delivers forecasts and share of the Microdisplay Market, further giving an insight into the market dynamics, and future opportunities that might exist in the Microdisplay Market. The driving forces, as well as considerable restraints, have been explained in depth. In addition to this, competitive landscape describing the strategic growth of the competitors have been taken into consideration for enhancing the Microdisplay Market know-how of our clients and at the same time explain Microdisplay Market positioning of competitors.

