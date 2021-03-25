Global Electrical Steel Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) | Maximize Market Research – by Type,Application,End-Use Industry,and Geography.

Global Electrical Steel Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 in terms of revenue with CAGR of XX % in the forecasting period 2019-2026.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Market Dynamics:

Electrical steel is an alloy that contains iron and silicon. Electrical steel is also known as laminate steel or silicon steel, as silicon is added to it. Electrical steel is a type of specialty steel manufactured by modifying the magnetic properties of conventional steel to influence of high permeability. It is used in the manufacture of the core of power transformers, generators, inductors, etc. The electrical steel market is gaining momentum due to advancements in technology and the high efficiency of electrical steel.

Electrical steel market has immense opportunities due to the increase in demand from the power sector Driving demand from industrial and healthcare sectors is boosting the growth of the market. Applications in super cars or high-speed cars is a key segment from where is growth is expected in forecast period. Continuous advancement is technology is helping steel products to increase efficiency at the same time reducing the productions cost.

The Global Electrical Steel Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Electrical Steel Market.

Global Electrical Steel Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. Electrical steel Market is segmented by type, application, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of type, Grain-oriented electrical steels market are iron-silicon magnetic alloys. These alloys are used to construct the cores of highly-efficient electric transformers due to their unique magnetic properties. Based on application, the transformers segment is estimated to dominate the application segment of the electrical steel market and is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. In terms of end-user industry, increase in demand for energy on a global scale is expected to drive the demand for transformers over the next few years.

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it. Asia-Pacific is the most widely populated region in the world, and subsequently witnesses a high demand for the consumption of electricity. The Asia Pacific constituted nearly 55% share of the global electrical steel market in 2018. China contributes a major market share in the Asia-pacific electrical steel market.

Global Electrical Steel Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Electrical Steel Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Electrical Steel Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Electrical Steel Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too.

Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Electrical Steel Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Electrical Steel Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Electrical Steel Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Electrical Steel Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electrical Steel Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global Electrical Steel Market:

Global Electrical Steel Market, by Type

• Grain-oriented

• Non-Grain-oriented

Global Electrical Steel Market, by Application

• Transformers

• Motors

• Inductors

Global Electrical Steel Market, by End-Use Industry

• Energy

• Automobile

• Manufacturing

• Household Appliances

Global Electrical Steel Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Electrical Steel Market:

• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) Group

• Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co Ltd

• JFE Steel Corporation

• SAIL (Steel Authority of India Limited)

• Shagang Group Inc.

• ArcelorMittal

• Ansteel Group Corporation

• Baosteel Group

• POSCO

• Voestalpine Group

• Tata Steel Limited

• United States Steel Corporation

• Jindal Steel and Power Limited

• HBIS Group

• AllengencyTechnologies

• Angang Steel Company Limited

• China Steel Corporation

• ElectrosteelLimited

• EssarSteel

• HebeiPuyang Iron And Steel Group

• Jsw Steel

• Steel Authority of India Limited

• Tata Steel Limited

