Global Warehouse Robotics Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Robot Type, Application, End-use Industry, and Region.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Risin technology advancement and growth in the warehouse robotics demand to improve the product quality, production and space utilization, there is a positive growth for global warehouse robotics market. The significant driving factors of warehouse robotics market are the increase in a number of stock keeping units, the high adoption rate of multichannel supply chain strategy demand for efficient and operative workload distribution, growing number of players in the retail sector and increase in government expenditure on automation infrastructure development. Because of factors like initial costs and research and development being higher, the threat of job displacement, lack of consciousness, and difficulty of some end users to interact with robots are some of the restraining factors of global warehouse robotics market.

By end-use industry, e-commerce segment is expected to account for significant revenue shares in the global market, on account of the necessity to fulfill orders quickly in order to meet customer service prospects.

Globally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market and expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to quickly rising e-commerce and increasing usage in a varied number of applications such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, automotive, electronics, defense, construction, and oil & gas. Furthermore, increasing implementation of robotics in manufacturing units in this region is expected to support the revenue growth of the market.

North America warehouse robotics market is expected to account for significant revenue shares in the market, on account of the high adoption rate of advanced technologies among manufacturing industries. Warehouse robotics market in Europe is anticipated to register substantial growth, because of increasing deployment of robots palletizing, packaging, and transportation processes.

This complete report analyzes and forecasts warehouse robotics market at the global and regional levels. The report delivers analysis of the market for the period from 2018 to 2026, wherein 2019–2026 is the forecast period and 2018 is the base year. A detailed and unbiased market assessment has been made to provide readers with inclusive and accurate analysis. The report highlights all major trends projected to be observed in global warehouse robotics market from 2019 to 2026. It also emphases on drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities for global warehouse robotics market. The study offers a complete perspective about growth of warehouse robotics market, in terms of value (in US$ Mn), across several geographies.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global warehouse robotics market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global warehouse robotics market.

Scope of Global Warehouse Robotics Market

Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Robot Type

• ASRS

• Articulated Robot

• Gantry Cartesian Robot

• Collaborative Robot

• SCARA

Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Application

• Palletizing

• Transfer and Transport

• Picking and Packaging

Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By End-use Industry

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceutical

• E-commerce

• Automotive

• Chemical

• Rubber

• Plastic

Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Warehouse Robotics Market

• ABB

• Amazon Robotics LLC

• ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

• FANUC America Corporation

• Fetch Robotics, Inc.

• KUKA AG

• OMRON CORPORATION

• SSI SCHAEFER

• Wynright Corporation

• YASKAWA.

Major Table Warehouse Robotics Market of Contents Report

Chapter One: Warehouse Robotics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Warehouse Robotics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Warehouse Robotics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Warehouse Robotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Warehouse Robotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Warehouse Robotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Warehouse Robotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Warehouse Robotics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Warehouse Robotics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Warehouse Robotics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Warehouse Robotics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

