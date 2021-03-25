Global Smart Antenna Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Type, Technology, Application, and Region

Global report on Smart Antenna market.The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Smart Antenna will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the market segment based on Type, Technology, Application, and region. This report also focuses on the top players in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The smart antenna helps in ameliorating the quality of wireless communication by managing signals received and reducing errors. Growing demand for wireless communication and the soaring need for high-speed communication networks are the key trends for market growth.

Segment Analysis of the Global Smart Antenna Market

In terms of smart antenna type, the adaptive array antenna segment drives the market growth and expected to continue during the forecast period. However, the switched multibeam antenna segment is expected to expand significantly during the forecasting period. Switched beam antenna systems offer significant growth in capability and coverage as compared to conventional antenna-based systems.

By technology, MISO (Multiple Input Single Output) segment is expected to drive the smart antenna market during the forecasting period. Its higher spectral efficiency and link reliability become a major part of modern wireless communication standards such as WiMax (4G), HSPA+ (3G), Long-Term Evolution (4G), and IEEE 802.11n (WiFi). In 2017, MIMO held the largest share in the market.

Driving factors propel the growth of the Smart Antenna market. The growing popularity of smartphones is ultimately resulting in high demand in the market. Personal digital assistants (PDAs) are alternatively replaced by smartphones offering features such as voice messages and SMS coupled with multimedia functionality, inbuilt GPS capabilities, internet applications, and high data processing capabilities. Huge investments and advancements in technology are expected to the demand for smartphones globally.

The growing requirement of high-speed downloading, web browsing and quick data transmission will continue to create a heightened demand for smart antennas.

Regional Insights of the Global Smart Antenna Market

Region-wise, the North American Smart Antenna market accounted major share during the forecasting period and further followed by Europe. The demand for smart antennas has been the highest across North America due to the telecommunications’ industry in this region. Furthermore, technologies such as ultra-wideband and radio frequency identification are in great demand across the US and Canada. The European market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to advancements in the domain of wireless connectivity across the region. While Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data, and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global Smart Antenna market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence.

Scope of the Global Smart Antenna Market

Global Smart Antenna Market, by Type

• Switched Multibeam Antenna

• Adaptive Array Antenna

Global Smart Antenna Market, by Technology

• MISO(Multiple Input Single Output)

• MIMO(Multiple Input Multiple Output)

• SIMO(Single Input Multiple Output)

Global Smart Antenna Market, by Application

• Wi-FI Systems

• WiMax System

• Cellular System

• RADAR

• Others

Global Smart Antenna Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in the Global Smart Antenna Market

• Cobham Antenna Systems

• Intel Corp.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• ArrayComm LLC

• RF Solutions

• Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings Inc

• Motorola Solutions Inc.

• Broadcom Corp

• California Amplifier Inc.

• Accel Networks LLC.

• Jiashan Jinchang Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Alien Technology

• Honeywell

• Impinj

• Zebra Technologies

• Abracon

• CAEN RFID

• FEIG Electronics

• Harting

• Invengo

• Kathrein RFID

• MTI Wireless Edge

• RFMAX

• Skyetek

• Taoglas

The Smart Antenna market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

Smart Antenna Market Regional Analysis

By region, Smart Antenna Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

