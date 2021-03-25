Global Power Tools Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application, By Power Source, By Tool type, By End user and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America)

Global report on Power Tools market.The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Power Tools will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry. Research Methodology:

Key players in System in Global Power Tools Market are:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Actuant Corporation

• Danaher Corporation

• Techtronic ABB

• Stanley Black & Decker

• Makita

• INTERSKOL

• FERM

• Positec Group

• Emerson Electric

• Chevron Group

• Snap-on

• Atlas Copco

• Deprag Schulz

• Hilti

Key Target Audience:

• Raw material suppliers

• Suppliers of bearings

• End user industries

• Research organisations

• Power tools manufacturers

• Suppliers of Li-lion Batteries

• Government, financial institutions and investment communities

• Technology investors and venture capitalists

• Suppliers of torque sensors/torque transducers

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of electronic components

The scope of the Global Power Tools Market:

The research report segments North America Global Power Tools Market based on application, power source, tool type, end user and geography.

Global Power Tools Market, By Application

• Automobiles

• Construction

• Electronic

• Aerospace

• Industrial

• Logistics

• Energy

• Shipbuilding

Global Power Tools Market, By Power Source

• Cordless Electric Power tools

• Corded Electric Power tools

• Pneumatic Power tools

Global Power Tools Market, By Tool type

• Drilling and Driving tools(Screwdrivers, Nutrunners, Impact drivers)

• Demolition tools (Rotatory hammers, Hammer drills, Demolition Hammers)

• Sawing and Cutting tools (Jigsaw, reciprocating saws, band saws, circular saw, shears and nibblers)

• Material removing tools(sanders, polishers, buffers, grinders)

• Routing tools(Palm routers, laminate routers) & others

Global Power Tools Market, By End-user

• Residential

• Non residential

Global Power Tools Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America.

The Power Tools market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

Power Tools Market Regional Analysis

By region, Power Tools Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions.

