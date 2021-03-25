Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Wafer Size, Device Type, Application, Vertical and Region.

Global report on Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market.The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

The major restraint which hampers the growth of the gallium nitride semiconductor device market is high costs related to it and rising opposition from silicon carbide devices in high voltage semiconductor applications.

High material and fabrication costs and design challenges and difficulty for better efficiency are the major challenges to the growth of the market.

Growing interest in the implementation of 5G infrastructure and demand for electric and hybrid vehicles globally is making considerable opportunities for the global gallium nitride semiconductor device market.

Power Semiconductor devices segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period because of its ability to reduce power loss and achieve high-speed switching with features like miniaturization, high breakdown voltage, and high-speed switching. Also, the large total addressable market such as power distribution systems, industrial systems, heavy electrical systems, turbines, heavy machinery, advanced industrial control systems are the main reasons for its faster growth.

Consumer and enterprise industry is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period owing to gallium nitride light-emitting diode are widely used in the consumer and enterprise industry, such as in laptop and notebook display, mobile display, projectors, televisions and monitor, and signs and large displays. Further, the use of gallium nitride power device in wireless charging is one of the future opportunities contributing to the growth of this industry.

APAC is estimated to hold the largest share of the gallium nitride semiconductor device market during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for LEDs in various industries such as consumer and enterprise, industrial, and automotive. Additional, EV charging, and electric vehicle production markets and growing renewable energy generation are boosting the market in APAC. The market in Japan is driven by the increase in applications and many developments in the semiconductor industry. Japan plays a significant role among all geographical regions, about distribution, and being headquarters to numerous key companies in this country.

Scope of Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market, by Wafer Size

• 2 Inch

• 4 Inch

• 6-Inch and Above

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market, by Device Type

• Opto Semiconductor

• Power Semiconductor

• RF Semiconductor

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market, by Application

• Power Drivers

• Supply and Inverter

• Radio Frequency

• Lighting and Laser

• Others

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market, by Vertical

• Telecommunication

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Renewable

• Consumer and Enterprise

• Military, Defense, and Aerospace

• Medical

• Others

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market

• Cree

• Infineon

• Qorvo

• Macom

• Microsemi

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

• GaN Systems

• Nichia

• Epistar

• Samsung

• Analog Devices

• Panasonic

• Texas Instruments

• Ampleon

• Sumitomo Electric

The Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market Regional Analysis

By region, Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

