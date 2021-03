Global Electronic Logging Device Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Component, Form Factor, Service, Vehicle Type and Region.

Global report on Electronic Logging Device market.The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Electronic Logging Device will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by component, form factor, vehicle type, service, and region and, project the global electronic logging device market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global electronic logging device market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Electronic Logging Device Market

Global Electronic Logging Device Market, ByComponent

• External Display

• Telematics Unit

• Others

Global Electronic Logging Device Market,By Form Factor

• Embedded

• Integrated

Global Electronic Logging Device Market,By Service

• Entry-Level Services

• Intermediate Services

• High-End Services

Global Electronic Logging Device Market, By Vehicle Type

• Truck

• Bus

• Light commercial vehicle

Global Electronic Logging Device Market,By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players :

• Trimble Inc.

• Omnitracs

• TeletracNavman US Ltd

• Geotab Inc. A

• Donlen

• Garmin Ltd

• Verizon

• AT&T

• WorkWave

• HEM Data Corporation

• Danlaw Technologies

• Influx Technology

• Merchants Fleet Management

• Leaseplan USA

• Intrepid Control Systems

• Masternaut

• Tomtom Telematics

• Wheels

• Vector Informatik

• Racelogic

The Electronic Logging Device market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

Electronic Logging Device Market Regional Analysis

By region, Electronic Logging Device Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

