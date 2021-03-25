Global Commercial Roofing Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Commercial Roofing Market . The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Commercial Roofing will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.



The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

The Commercial Roofing market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Commercial Roofing Market

The global commercial roofing market provides analysis by constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on market and the consumer purchase behaviors. It also helps with data about latest estimate and analysis about current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

The report helps in understanding Global commercial roofing Market dynamics, structure, by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global commercial roofing Market size. The clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global commercial roofing market makes the report investors’ guide.

Global Commercial Roofing market Regional Insights

Global Commercial Roofing Market, by Type

• Flat

• Slop

Flat roof segment held XX% of global market shares and estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CGAR of XX% during forecast period. The rising demand for flat roof in various its application areas like factories, warehouses, big and small box stores, apartment’s buildings, large public sectors and schools/ colleges are responsible for segment growth in global commercial market.

Global Commercial Roofing Market, by Material Type

• Bituminous roofing

• Asphalt roofing

• Tile roofing

• Metal roofing

• Concrete roofing

• Plastic roofing

• Others

Plastic roofing held XX% of global market shares in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The plastic roofing segment is now leading commercial roofing materials in US. The demand for plastic roofing is growing in other all regions also due to its ease installation, favorable performance properties and sustainable for use as a cool roofing.

Global Commercial Roofing Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific held XX% of global commercial roofing market shares in 2020 and expected to be the major shareholder by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The growing demand from the China and India are driving growth and expected to help in reach US$ XX Bn by 2027. The development in building and construction sector and improvement in financials of various economies in Asia-Pacific leads to rise in demand for roofing. Also, the fast urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies like China, India and Japan boosting the growth of global commercial roofing market in Asia-Pacific.

Global Commercial Roofing Market Major Key Players

The report provides detail study of the key players of global commercial roofing market with their growth by conserving past data. In addition to that, the report helps reader with the company profile, Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Business Strategy, Recent Developments and Development Footprint analysis and growth strategies for each.

• Atlas Roofing Corporation

• Duro-Last Inc.

• BASF SE

• 3M Company

• Dow Chemical Company

• Owens Corning

• Standard Industries Inc.

• E.I. du pont de Nemours Company

• Berkshire Hathaway Inc

• Sika AG

• Carlisle Companies Inc

• Certain Teed Corporation

• Firestone Building Products Company

• GAF

• IKO Industries Ltd

• TAMKO Building Products Inc.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

