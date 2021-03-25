Global Intravenous (IV) pole market- Industry Analysis, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast-2020-2027

Global Intravenous (IV) pole Market . The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Intravenous (IV) pole will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.



The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

The Intravenous (IV) pole market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report.

Scope of Global Intravenous (IV) pole Market :

The Global Intravenous (IV) pole market is segmented based on-

Global Intravenous (IV) pole market, Product Type

• 2 Hook Top

• 4 Hook Top

• 6 Hook Top

• 8 Hook Top

Global Intravenous (IV) pole market, Material

• Stainless Steel

• Chrome Plated Steel

• Others

Global Intravenous (IV) pole market, End-user

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Global Intravenous (IV) pole market Regional Insights

Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region because of the highly developed infrastructure and availability of skilled professionals for handling the advanced tools. Also, the high number of hospital beds with IV poles is expected to grow the market. The market in Europe continues to attract huge investments from stakeholders and is likely to surpass revenues worth US$ 100 Mn by 2027.

North America accounted for a share of xx% in 2020. Investments by key players in this field have boosted the market growth. The Asia Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, because of the increasing geriatric population and rising health care expenditures. The allocation of a large amount of healthcare expenditure for hospitals and dispensing medicines to the elderly is expected to drive the market demand.

Key Players operating in the Global IV pole market

• Cardinal Health

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• 3M Company

• Centicare Corporation

• AliMed Inc.

• Mid Central Medical

• A.M.G. Medical Inc.

• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

• Promotal

• Alvo Medical

• Medifa

• CentiCare

• B. Braun Medical, Inc

• Bellus Medical

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

