Global Carotid Stents Market-Industry Analysis, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast-2020-2027

Global Carotid Stents Market . The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Carotid Stents will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.

The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

The Carotid Stents market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report.

Global Carotid Stents Market Segmentation

The Global Carotid Stents market is segmented based on-

Global Carotid Stents Market Product Type

• Balloon expandable stents

• Self-expanding stents

Global Carotid Stents Market Material

• Metals

 Nitinol

 Chromium

 Cobalt

 Others

• Polymers

• Others

Global Carotid Stents Market End-Users

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical centers

• Clinics

• Others

Scope of Global Carotid Stents Market :

Global Carotid Stents Market Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of xx% in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. Availability of advanced carotid stents is the key factor driving the market growth here. Also, the high per capita expenditure on healthcare, adoption of advanced high end technologies, world class infrastructure and awareness regarding drug therapies is helping to expand the market in this region.

The market in APAC is expected to grow, reason being the increasing cases of strokes and awareness about cardiovascular diseases. Interest of investors and manufacturers in this market is expected to increase, which will increase the market growth. Asia countries such as Brazil, China and India are expected to witness impressive growth due to increasing disposable income and presence of large population base. Moreover, increasing investment of the on the healthcare infrastructure and many manufacturers entering in these market.

Key Players Operating in the Global Carotid Stents Market

• W.L. Gore & Associates

• Terumo Corporation

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Abbott

• Inspire MD

• Medtronic

• Cordis (Cardinal Health)

• Cook Medical

• Celo Nova BioSciences, INC

• MicroPort Scientific Corporation

• Impulse Dynamics

• BIOTRONIK SE & Co

• Johnson & Johnson

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

