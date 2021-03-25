Global Polyethylene Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Polyethylene Market . The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Polyethylene will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.



The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

The Polyethylene market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report.

Global Polyethylene Market Key Players

The Report provides detail study of the key players of global polyethylene market with their growth by conserving past data. In addition to that report helps reader with the company profile, Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Business Strategy, Recent Developments and Development Footprint analysis and growth strategies for each.

• Reliance Industries Limited (India)

• Formosa Plastic Group (Taiwan)

• Braskem (Brazil)

• Repsol (Spain)

• China International Petroleum Corporation (China)

• INEOS (UK)

• Ducor Petrochemicals (Netherland)

• SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China)

• Borouge (UAE)

• Borealis AG (Austria)

• MOL Group (Hungary)

• Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US)

• Sasol Ltd. (South Africa)

• DowDuPont (US)

Global Polyethylene Market, by Type

• HDPE (High Density Polyethylene)

• LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene)

• MDPE (Medium Density Polyethylene)

The HDPE segment is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period, earlier it held XX% of global market shares in 2020. The increasing demand at high rate for the HDPE in packaging, due to its properties like chemical resistance, Flexibility and softness is major growth driver for the HDPE segment in global polyethylene market.

There is also demand growth from ballistic plates, bottles caps, boats, chemical resistant piping, food storage containers and other. The another properties like low manufacturing cost, high strength to density ratio, high temperature resistance and light weight are also responsible in growth of demand rate by enlarging boundary of application area.

Global Polyethylene market, by Technology

• Blow Molding

• Pipe Extrusion

• Films & Sheet extrusion

• Injection molding

• Others

Films and sheet molding held XX% of global market shares in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a faster CAGR of 6.62% during forecast period. The growing demand of plastic sheets and films by replacing metal sheets for light weight applications is major growth driving factor for films & sheet extrusion segment in global polyethylene market.

Global Polyethylene Market, by End-User

• Packaging

• Automotive

• Infrastructure & Construction

• Consumer goods/Lifestyle

• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

• Electrical & Electronics

• Agriculture

• Others

Packaging segment held XX% of global market shares in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The increasing demand of resin in the manufacturing and packaging solutions for food and beverage industry is responsible factor for the growth of segment and also expected to help in making largest shareholder in forecast period. According to the flexible packaging association, the packaging segment holds more than 60% of global market shares.

Global Polyethylene Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific held XX% of global market shares in 2020 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The Asia-Pacific was largest shareholder in 2020 and expected to remain largest throughout the forecast period. The high rate of segment growth is due to presence of leading consuming countries such as China and India.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

