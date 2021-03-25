Casual and Sports Insoles Market: Industry analysis and Forecast (2019 – 2026)

Global Casual and Sports Insoles Market . The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Casual and Sports Insoles will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.



The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

The Casual and Sports Insoles market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report.

The market is divided into 4 major segments to forecast the market size by value.

• Casual and Sports Insoles, By Product

1. Gels

2. Foams

3. Plastics

4. Submerged bed filters

Foams are mostly used and would have dominance in the market with a market share of xx% during the forecast period for Casual and Sports Insoles, as foam insoles are lighter and offer a higher degree of comfort, and significantly reduce foot fatigue over other alternatives.

• Casual and Sports Insoles, By Gender

1. Male

2. Female

Men would have dominance in the market, during the forecast period for Casual and Sports Insoles, owing to a large number of male populations are inclined towards sports and physical activities contributing more than 50% of market share. Additionally, increasing participation from women towards sports activities are likely to support the growth of the global market by xx%.

• Casual and Sports Insoles, Socio Economic class

1. Lower class

2. Middle class

3. Upper class

In terms of Socio-Economic class, the Upper class seems to dominate the global market with an xx% share. Due to an increase in disposable income and awareness regarding the products. The upper class seems to be leading the Casual and Sports Insole market followed by Middle-class economy customers. It is expected to increase the market by xx% in coming years as the contribution from both the class has increased.

• Casual and Sports Insoles, Age:

1. 0-14 yrs

2. 15-54 yrs

3. 55+ yrs

In terms of age, consumers aged 15 to 54 years dominate the global market with xx% share. The increasing population of people between 15 and 54 years has resulted in the growing demand for casual and sports insoles. Consumers above 15 years of age majorly prefer these products, since they participate in various physical activities and are more informed about the products in the market due to high connectivity to the internet.

• Casual and Sports Insoles, Geographic:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

The Asia Pacific dominated the global casual and sports insoles market, followed by Europe and North America. Globally, the Asia Pacific region held a dominant position and is anticipated to retain its top position in the near future. Growing demand in several emerging countries and increasing population, coupled with rising disposable income is driving the regional casual and sports insoles market in the Asia Pacific region. The market in Europe and North America is also showing significant growth, owing to increasing product awareness and demand for sports insoles. The market in the Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to experience moderate growth during the forecast period. Slow economic growth in several countries is a major hindrance to the casual and sports insoles market in these regions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Casual and Sports Insoles Market to the stakeholders in the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Casual and Sports Insoles Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Casual and Sports Insoles Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Casual and Sports Insoles Market make the report investor’s guide.

Competitive Insights

Key players operating in the global casual and sports insoles market include

• Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.

• Currex GmbH

• Footbalance System Ltd.

• FAES FARMA

• Gravitus

• Implus Footcare LLC.

• Powerstep

• Protalus

• Superfeet Worldwide, Inc.

• Sorbothane Incorporated.

• Dr. Scholls

• Scholl

• Sidas

• Bauerfeind

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

