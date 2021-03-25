Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market – forecast and analysis (2019-2026) by Product , Refrigerant , Application and Region.

Global report on Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market.The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Commercial Refrigeration Equipment will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Drivers and Restrains

The global commercial refrigeration market is primarily driven by the significant increase in the number of supermarkets, hypermarket, and organized retail chains that have opened around the globe. Commercial refrigeration is expected to witness significant growth on account of increasing consumption of frozen and processed foods. Increasing demand for frozen food, bakery products, and packaged food products is driving the demand for commercial refrigeration equipment. Moreover, in an effort to decrease carbon footprints, the manufacturers are focusing on developing commercial refrigeration equipment that consumes less or limited amount of energy.

However, need for frequent maintenance and potential technical issues arising due to lack of proper maintenance act as a major restraint for the market.

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type, Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is segmented into Refrigerator & Freezer, Transportation Refrigeration, Refrigerated Display Cases, Beverage Refrigeration, Ice Cream Merchandiser, and Refrigerated Vending Machine. By Refrigerant Type market is segmented into Fluorocarbons, Hydrocarbons, and Inorganics. Fluorocarbons segment is expected to exhibit highest market share at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. By Application Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market into Hotels & Restaurants, Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience stores, and others. “Others” category includes hospitals, educational institutions, large pharmaceutical stores, and medical and life sciences. Of these, supermarkets category is expected to continue to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Supermarkets are energy-intensive type of commercial buildings and witness increasing concern regarding the impact of refrigerant leakage on the environment. Hence, to maintain energy efficiency, adoption of innovative and energy-saving equipment has been observed. This results in a growing demand for commercial refrigeration equipment in supermarkets, globally.

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Regional Analysis

By Geography Global Refrigeration Equipment Market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, MEA& Africa and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market of commercial refrigeration equipment at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. The increasing population in the APAC, improving economic conditions, growing disposable incomes, and a booming consumer appliances sector have led to growth in the commercial refrigeration equipment in the APAC. North America is also expected to exhibit significant market share over forecast period. Increase in the purchasing power parity and thriving food & retail sectors is the main factor behind the growth of the North America commercial refrigeration equipment market.

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the commercial refrigeration equipment market include Carrier Corporation (US), Emerson Electric Company (US), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), and GEA Group AG (Germany). Hussmann Corporation, AB Electrolux, Frigoglass S.A.I.C., AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, Ali Group, and Illinois Tool Works Inc.

These players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to enhance their regional presence, revenues and business operations.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology.

The report also helps in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player's by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER's analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market.

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Product Type

• Refrigerator & Freezer

• Transportation Refrigeration

• Refrigerated Display Cases

• Beverage Refrigeration

• Ice Cream Merchandiser

• Refrigerated Vending Machine

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Refrigerant Type

• Fluorocarbons

• Hydrocarbons

• Inorganics

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Application

• Hotels & Restaurants

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Others

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Major Players

• Carrier Corporation (US)

• Emerson Electric Company (US)

• Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

• GEA Group AG (Germany)

• Hussmann Corporation

• AB Electrolux

• Frigoglass S.A.I.C.

• AHT Cooling Systems GmbH

• Ali Group

• Illinois Tool Works Inc.

• United Technologies Corporation

• Dover Corporation

• Hussmann Corporation

• Whirlpool Corporation

• AB Electrolux

The Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Regional Analysis

By region, Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions.

