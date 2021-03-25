Global Precision Farming Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global report on Precision Farming market.The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Precision Farming will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

Geographically, the Precision Farming Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to be largest market for Precision Farming market during the forecast period due to farmers or growers in this region are increasingly adopting advanced farming systems and equipment such as steering and guidance systems, sensors, display devices, and farm management software.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Global Precision Farming Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the global Precision Farming Market.

• Global Precision Farming Market segmentation is on the basis of technology, offering, application and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Precision Farming Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Global Precision Farming Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the global Precision Farming Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Precision Farming Market.

Global Precision Farming Marketplace is growing with the presence of major companies holding a large market share.

Key Players of the Global Precision Farming Market:

• Deere & Company

• Trimble

• AGCO Corporation

• Ag Junction

• Raven Industries

• AG Leader

• Precision Planting

• The Climate Corporation

• Descartes Labs

• SST Development Group

• Teejet Technologies

• Topcon Positioning Systems

• Dickey-John Corporation

• Cropmetrics

• Hexagon Agriculture

• Granular

• Prospera Technologies

• Agribotix

• Autocopter Corp.

Key Target Audience:

• Precision Farming material manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• Precision Farming traders and distributors

• Research & development institutions

• Industry Associations

The Scope of the Global Precision Farming Market:

The research report segments the global Precision Farming Market based on technology, offering, application, and geography

Global Precision Farming Market, By Offering:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Precision Farming Market, By Technology:

• Guidance System

• Remote Sensing

• Variable-Rate Technology

Global Precision Farming Market, By Applications:

• Yield Monitoring

• Crop Scouting

• Field Mapping

• Irrigation Management

• Weather Tracking & Forecasting

• Inventory Management

• Farm Labour Management

• Financial Management

• Others

Global Precision Farming Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The Precision Farming market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

Precision Farming Market Regional Analysis

By region, Precision Farming Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

Browse Complete Precision Farming Report details with ToC

