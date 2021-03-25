Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by End-User (Enterprise SSDs, Client SSDs), Interface (SATA SSDs, SAS SSDs, and PCI-E SSDs), Applications (Enterprise Storage, Networking, Server, Mobile, Client Storage, Client Computing), and Geography

Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market . The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for Solid-State Drive (SSD) will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.

The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

The Solid-State Drive (SSD) market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report.

Key Players in the Global Solid-State Drive Market Are:

• Intel Corporation

• Micron Technology, Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Seagate Technology PLC

• Western Digital Corporation

• Toshiba

• Viking

• Adata

• Foremay

• BiTMICRO Networks

• Crossbar

• Diablo Technologies

• Violin Memory

• Fusion-io

• IBM

• LSI Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• SSD Research Centres

• Solid-State Drive Products Manufacturers

• Solid-State Drive Products Distributors

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

The scope of the Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Solid-State Drive Market based on end user, applications, interface and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Solid-State Drive Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market, by Type

• External

• Internal

Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market, by Storage

• Under 120 GB

• 120GB-320GB

• 320GB-500GB

• 500GB-1TB

• 1TB-2TB

• Above 2TB

Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market, by Form Factor

• 1.8”/2.5”

• 3.5”

• M.2

• U.2 (SFF 8639)

• FHHL and HHHL

Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market, by Technology

• SLC

• MLC Planar

• MLC 3D

• TLC Planar

• TLC 3D

Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market, by Interface

• SATA

• SAS

• PCIe

Global Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market, by End-User

• Enterprise

o Server attached

o Storage attached

• Client

o Desktop PC

o Notebook

o Tablet

o Others

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Networking

• Server

• Others

Global Solid-State Drive Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

