Global LiDAR Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global report on LiDAR market.The report will give the past market trends from 2017 and forecast from 2021 to 2026 by considering 2020 a differently. The report forecast that market for LiDAR will reach to XX Bn by 2026 and has given the regional break up by countries.The report has covered the market drivers and different strategies implemented by key players for expansion and to retain their client base by focusing on market leaders, market followers and new entrants in the market or region. The drivers of the market and revenue of each key players in each segment are analysed to give deep insights in brief to make user understand the market scenario in less time. While forecasting for each year, rational behind forecast are given that are supposed to drive or restrain the market. Focus on each players and their sales by unit by brand make this report unique in the industry.

Based on application, the market for ADAS driverless car is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Corridor mapping application accounted for a major portion of the total market share in 2017 and is anticipated to witness a reduction in market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of component, the laser scanners component segment is anticipated to be one of the prominent industry segments during the forecast period. Laser scanners are used to record an intensity value, to provide a return signal strength that can be helpful to distinguish objects of variable reflectivity. The demand for laser scanners is estimated to increase substantially with a CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate from 2018 to 2026 in the LiDAR market. Developing economies such as China and India have a great potential for LiDAR application. LiDAR systems are in high demand in Asia Pacific owing to the mandate of using LiDAR in the airborne mapping applications.

Some of the key players in the Global LiDAR Market are Leica Geosystems Holdings AG, Teledyne Optech Inc., Quantum Spatial, Inc., Faro Technologies, Inc., Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., Sick AG, Geokno, Trimble, Inc., RIEGL USA, and YellowScan, among others.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global LiDAR Market for automotive including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global LiDAR Market for automotive dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global LiDAR Market for automotive size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global LiDAR Market for automotive the report investor’s guide.

Global LiDAR Market by Type

• Mechanical LiDAR

• Solid-State LiDAR

Global LiDAR Market by Installation

• Airborne

• Ground-Based

Global LiDAR Market by Application

• Corridor Mapping

• ADAS & Driverless Car

• Engineering

• Others

Global LiDAR Market by Component

• GPS

• Navigation (IMU)

• Laser Scanners

• Mobile & UAV

Global LiDAR Market by Image Projection

• 2D

• 3D

Global LiDAR Market by Range Type

• Short Range

• Medium & Long Range

Global LiDAR Market by End-User

• Defense and aerospace

• Civil Engineering

• Archaeology

• Forestry and Agriculture

• Mining Industry

• Transportation

Global LiDAR Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in Global LiDAR Market

• Leica Geosystems Holdings AG

• Teledyne Optech Inc.

• Quantum Spatial, Inc.

• Faro Technologies, Inc.

• Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

• Sick AG

• Geokno

• Trimble, Inc.

• RIEGL USA

• YellowScan

• Velodyne LiDAR

• Beijing Surestar Technology

• Optech Inc.

• 3D Laser Mapping

• Geodigital

• Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

• Denso

The LiDAR market faced several challenges in 2020 including Covid lock-down and sudden decrease in demand however, the demand is expected to normalize in 2021 and is expected to pick up in 2022, which is covered in the report

LiDAR Market Regional Analysis

By region, LiDAR Market is segmented by North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and APAC. The APAC market has further given the deep analysis of ASEAN countries separately in the report.

The report has profiled key players in the market by their size and presence by regions. Since, there are limitation to profile all the kay player, representation is given to companies by region, sales revenue, expenditure on technology, expansion plans, investments received, involved in M&A.

