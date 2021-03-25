Europe Utility communication Market with Impact of Covid-19 to Clock CAGR of 15.7% during 2020 – 2027: BMI

The utility communication market in Europe was valued at US$ 2510.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7895.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “ Europe Utility communication Market ” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Utility communication market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Digital transformation can be described as the use of technology to enhance company efficiency or scope. At present, the digital technologies and social networks are increasingly being used for improve interaction between government, corporations, civil society, friends, and family, which in turn is likely to influence the growth of the utility communication market. The growing usage of smart grid systems in the utility communications industry is driving the growth of the European utility communication market, owing to its widespread application in various industries, especially in the energy and power industries.

The European Union has set a long-term goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80–95% by 2050. To achieve this goal, the government is making significant investments in energy generation through renewable sources, grid infrastructure, low-carbon-technologies, and energy efficiency. These investments would further result in increased focus on adopting advanced communication solutions and network service & management solutions, which in turn contributes to the demand for these solutions in energy and utility industry.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report:

ABB LTD

Fujitsu Limited

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

OMICRON Electronics GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Tejas Networks

ERICSSON

Detailed reports include inventory and volume analysis, top-selling items, revenue and profit margin optimization, and staffing needs. With these features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. These factors are likely to drive the utility communication market. The European utility communication market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Utility communication market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Utility communication market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Utility communication market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Utility communication market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Utility communication market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Utility communication market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Utility communication market.

