Recycled Glass Market Outlook to 2027: COVID-19 Outbreak, Business Trends, Demand by Ardagh Group S.A., Owens Illinois, Ngwenya glass

The process by which waste materials get converted into new materials and objects is termed as recycling. Recycling is an alternative to conventional waste disposal that help in lowering the greenhouse gas emissions. Glass refers to a non-crystalline and amorphous solid with various practical, technological and decorative applications like window panes, optoelectronics and tableware. Recycled glass is a glass that is produced as a result of the processing of waste glass so that some useful product is generated. The recycled glass is available in different colors based on constituent particles.

The global recycled glass market is segmented on the basis of source, product, application and geography.

On the basis of source the market classify into deposit program, drop off or buy back centers and curbside pickups.

As per product the market is broken into cullet, crushed glass and glass powder.

The market in terms of application is broken into bottle & container, flat glass, highway beads, abrasives, fillers and others.

Ardagh Group S.A.

Coloured Aggregates Inc.

Gallo Glass Company

Momentum Recycling

Ngwenya glass

Owens Illinois Inc.

Reiling Glass Recycling GmbH and Co. KG

Rocky Mountain Bottling Company

Strategic materials

Vetropack Holding Ltd.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Recycled Glass market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Recycled Glass market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

