Europe B2B E-commerce Market 2021 | Covid19 Impact Analysis | Business Outlook, Growth, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2026 | Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Amazon.com, Inc., B2W Companhia Digital, ChinaAseanTrade.com

Europe B2B E-commerce market reached $901.1 billion in 2019 and will grow by 11.9% annually over 2020-2026 owing to the growing trend of shifting to digital transactions among enterprises.

This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

A thorough assessment of leading manufacturers including their profiles, pricing structure, and product specifications of Europe B2B E-commerce Market:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com, Inc.

B2W Companhia Digital

ChinaAseanTrade.com

DIYTrade.com

eBay Inc

EC21 Inc

eworldtrade.com

Flexfire LEDs

Flipkart Online Services Pvt. Ltd.

IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd

KellySearch.com

KOMPASS

Magento Inc

Mercateo AG

Newegg Business Inc

PayPal Holdings Inc

PT Bhinneka Mentari Dimensi

ThomasNet Inc



Key Market Segmentation as follows –

Based on Business Model, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Supplier Oriented E-commerce

• Buyer Oriented E-Commerce

• Intermediary Oriented E-commerce

Based on Industry Vertical, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Consumer Electronics

• Apparels and Footwear

• General Industrial Goods

• Healthcare

• Home Appliances and Furniture

• Beauty and Fashion

• Automotive Parts

• Other Industry Verticals

Based on Payment Method, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Net Banking

• Credit Card

• Debit Card

• e-Wallet

• Other Payment Methods

Based on Platform Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• On-Premise B2B

• Cloud B2B

Based on Enterprise Size, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Russia

• Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

Market Segment by Regions – North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Europe B2B E-commerce Market Overview

Europe B2B E-commerce Market Segment by Type

Europe B2B E-commerce Market Analysis by Applications

Europe B2B E-commerce Market Analysis by Regions

Europe B2B E-commerce Market Dynamics

Europe B2B E-commerce Manufacturers Profiles

Europe B2B E-commerce Market Forecast (2021-2026)

Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and DealersResearch Findings and Conclusion

