Industrial Gases Market Outlook to 2027: Industry Analysis by Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Demand by Praxair, BASF, Airgas

Market Introduction

The demand for industrial gases is anticipated to escalate at a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the industrial gases market is influenced by expanding industrialization and rising innovative technologies in the oil & gas, chemical, medical sector. Industrial gases generally belong to a special class of chemicals that caters to a wide array of applications in numerous end-use industries. The growing application of cryogenics and gas blanketing in refineries and chemical industries have been the key drivers for the industrial gas market over the last few decades. Increasing demand for medical-grade gases for the medical and health care industry owing to the expansion of medical facilities globally especially, in Latin America and Asia Pacific has fueled the industrial gas market growth in the last few years.

Scope of the Report

The “Global Industrial Gases Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Industrial Gases market with detailed market segmentation by fiber type, end user, and geography. The global Industrial Gases market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Industrial Gases market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Industrial Gases Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny. The sample represents the format of the overall study which is designed to provide clarity on the structure of the report and some data points demonstrated in an attempt to provide insights into the study quality.

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

The Linde Group

Praxair Inc.

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Airgas Inc.

BASF SE

Advanced Specialty Gases Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

Welsco Inc.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Industrial Gases market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Industrial Gases market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Table of Content for Industrial Gases Market research study includes:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Industrial Gases Market Landscape Industrial Gases Market – Key Market Dynamics Industrial Gases Market – Global Market Analysis Industrial Gases Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 –Type Industrial Gases Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Type of Product Industrial Gases Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Service Industrial Gases Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Industrial Gases Market Industry Landscape Industrial Gases Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix List of Tables List of Figures

