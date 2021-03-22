Europe All-in-one Modular Data Center Market Impact of COVID-19 with Forecast up to 2027|Business Market Insights

Europe all-in-one modular data center market expected to grow from US$ 548.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 3,821.1 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 24.3% from the year 2018 to 2027.

The Europe All-in-one Modular Data Center market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The increasing need from businesses requires the quick deployment of data centers. Since all-in-one modular data center are a complete physical infrastructure solution, it significantly reduces the deployment time as compared to a traditional data center or server room installation. The all-in-one modular data center eliminate the time required for design, specifications, procurement, integration of disparate components, and others. The speed of deployment depends on the standardization of all-in-one modular data center. The more standardized the data center, the more likely it is to be a stocked item. As the kW capacity of data center increases, it is less likely to be stocked item and higher carrying cost. However, all-in-one data center are always faster to deploy compared to a traditional data center.

Leading Europe All-in-one Modular Data Center market Players:

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

BLADEROOM GROUP LTD

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Flexenclosure AB

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Active Power, Inc.

NTT Communications Corporation

Ask for a Sample Copy of this report at- https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00005740

The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (regional/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the regional Europe All-in-one Modular Data Center market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe All-in-one Modular Data Center market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth regional market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth at a certain extent.

Purchase a Copy of this Market research report at-https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00005740

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Contact us

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]

Website- https://www.businessmarketinsights.com

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/businessmarketinsights/

LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/