Our communications with the state on this issue included submitting immunity language for consideration by the governor’s office and the state legislature,” the statement said. “Our primary advocacy focus was on protecting hospitals and their staff. The final version that passed in April differed in certain significant respects from our proposed language.”

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Atlanta on Friday to meet with Asian American leaders in the wake of deadly shootings that killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent.

They also visited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is headquartered there, as part of a focus on combating Covid-19.

“The President will offer his support to the community in Georgia and across the country and highlight his commitment to combating xenophobia, intolerance and hate,” White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday.

Jean-Pierre said Biden “understands and knows the past year that the community has been vilified, they’ve been scapegoated and they’ve been attacked.”

Biden will later deliver remarks at Emory University in the evening.

“You can expect the President to meet the moment that we are in,” Jean-Pierre said of Biden’s speech.

Biden will meet with Stacey Abrams in Atlanta

On Friday, the President issued a statement urging Congress to pass the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, which he said would “expedite the federal government’s response to the rise of hate crimes exacerbated during the pandemic.”

Biden said the measure would also support state and local governments to improve hate crimes reporting and make information on hate crimes more accessible to Asian American communities.

Prior to meeting with the Asian American leaders, Biden and Harris received an update on the Covid-19 pandemic from health and medical experts at the CDC.

“This is a war and you are the frontline troops,” Biden told the CDC staff. “I came here to say thank you.”

Biden and Harris were initially traveling to Georgia to tout the benefits of their $1.9 trillion Covid-19 economic relief package, which Biden signed into law last week, as part of a “Help is Here” tour. But White House officials canceled the rally they had planned in the wake of the shooting.

Georgia has also emerged as a key political state for Democrats. Biden narrowly won there in the presidential race and Democrats subsequently won two Senate seats there earlier this year, which gave the party control of the chamber — enabling passage of Biden’s sweeping Covid-19 law.

Biden and Harris will meet with those Democrats, Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, during their trip, Jean-Pierre said, as well as Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights champion Stacey Abrams.

Abrams has devoted years to expanding the electorate and boosting turnout in Georgia, a typically reliable red state. Biden was the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since 1992.

Georgia is ground zero for one of the country’s biggest fights over voting rights. Georgia Republicans are trying to pass new laws to make voting more difficult — an expansive new voting bill unveiled on Wednesday would give the state broad powers over local election officials, set limits on weekend early voting and add voter ID requirements for absentee ballots.

President Joe Biden on Friday urged Congress to “swiftly pass” hate crime legislation to address the rise in discrimination and violence against Asian Americans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act aims to increase Justice Department oversight of coronavirus-related hate crimes, provide support for state and local law enforcement agencies, and make hate crime information more accessible to Asian American communities.

The move comes days after a shooting spree in Georgia that killed eight people, including six Asian women. The president and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to meet with Asian American leaders in Atlanta on Friday.

“While we do not yet know motive, as I said last week, we condemn in the strongest possible terms the ongoing crisis of gender-based and anti-Asian violence that has long plagued our nation,” Biden said in a statement.

The endorsement also comes a day after a congressional hearing on violence against Asian Americans, the first in 34 years.

Biden and several lawmakers and activists at the Thursday hearing pressed Congress to pass hate crime legislation introduced by Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., and Sen. Mazie K. Hirono, D-Hawaii, earlier this month.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, is seen during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Merrick Garland, nominee to be Attorney General, on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Allegations that the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, improperly used the power of his office to shield political donors from Covid-19 lawsuits have reportedly become the subject of an FBI investigation.

Federal investigators are said to be looking into how a provision granting immunity to hospital and nursing home executives became a late addition to the state’s budget before it was passed last spring.

Cuomo accuser recalls toxic workplace culture ‘especially for women’

The Greater New York Hospital Association (GNYHA), a lobbying group that represents a network of healthcare operators, and which donated more than $2m to Cuomo’s campaign, claimed at the time it had “drafted and aggressively advocated for this legislation” before later deleting its press release.

The beleaguered Cuomo, already facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment, has been heavily criticised in recent months for his response to the coronavirus pandemic, and underreporting the deaths of more than 15,000 residents in the state’s nursing homes. The budget provision, which lawmakers are moving to repeal, protected healthcare executives from wrongful death suits from the families of those who died from coronavirus.

Reports that the FBI has taken an interest in the saga appeared in the New York digital news platform the City this week. The website claimed that agents had sought in recent weeks to interview members of Cuomo’s staff, and other state officials about the budget provision.

The City quoted an anonymous source stating that the FBI was trying to establish “how it got in the state budget”, and noted that the agency was already conducting an inquiry into the Cuomo administration’s handling of the pandemic in nursing homes and the undercount of deaths, first reported last month by the Albany Times Union.

The Daily Poster, founded by the Guardian US columnist David Sirota, and which has conducted a months-long investigation into the scandal, co-published with the Guardian, said the development had huge significance.

“The corporate immunity scheme that is now being investigated isn’t a side note in the larger ‘Cuomo-gate’ affair. The arrangement lies at the heart of the nursing home scandal engulfing New York politics,” Sirota wrote in the co-authored article.

“This is a straightforward tale of a powerful industry donor pressing a politician to shield corporate executives from legal consequences as more than 15,000 nursing home residents in New York died, often terribly confused and horribly alone.