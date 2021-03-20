Phan didn’t know the eight people slain, six of whom were women of Asian descent. But with reports of attacks against Asian Americans against the rise, he felt like it hit close to home.

Being Asian American means living in a country that treats you as a perpetual foreigner. That has to change

His family works in the nail salon industry. He’d heard officials say the suspect in Tuesday’s shootings might have been headed to Florida to do more harm when he was arrested.

“The people, the women who perished, I see my family in them,” he told CNN at Saturday’s rally, which scores of people attended at Liberty Plaza next to the Georgia Capitol in downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta’s rally was one of several scheduled around the country Saturday to honor the victims and decry violence against Asian Americans. Events were planned in New York, Houston, Columbus and elsewhere.

Authorities say they are still investigating the motive in the killings, and that the suspect claimed to investigators that the shooting wasn’t racially motivated.

People attend a “Stop Asian Hate” rally next to the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta on Saturday, March 20.

Eight people were fatally shot Tuesday — four at a spa in Georgia’s Cherokee County, and four more about an hour later at two spas some 30 miles away in Atlanta.

But community leaders have said Tuesday’s violence has added to the fears that Asian Americans already were feeling. Anti-Asian hate crimes have more than doubled during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.

The crimes have surged along with racist rhetoric during the pandemic. Many Asian Americans have been subjected to vitriol about the “China virus” or the “kung flu” — even those who have never been to Asia.

Outside one of the Atlanta spas, Xinrui Li walked up to leave flowers on Saturday. The Atlanta resident of Asian descent told CNN that she, too, was shaken by Tuesday’s shootings.

“Right now I really feel very insecure, because even before this, when I was on the street sometimes people will ask me questions like, ‘Why are you here?'” she said.” Nowadays after these things happen, I really feel scared.”

Similar sentiments were expressed Friday in New York City, where people gathered at Foley Square for a candlelight vigil for the victims.

Members and supporters of the Asian American community gather in New York City’s Union Square for a vigil on Friday, March 19.

“It took a really long time for us to even be acknowledged about what was happening, and it took the deaths of eight people — six of the women who look like me — for people to start realizing what we’ve been saying (about rising violence) since last year,” Jo-Ann Yoo, executive director of the Asian American Federation, told Spectrum News NY1 at the rally.

President condemns rising anti-Asian hate crimes

The level of planning seen in the shootings would show the suspect was motivated by more than just a “bad day,” retired FBI supervisory special agent Jim Clemente told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Friday.

“His actions show that he targeted a particular type of person on this particular day, and not only did he do it at one location, but he went to a second and a third location,” Clemente said.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited Atlanta on Friday and condemned the shootings and the rising number of hate crimes against Asian Americans.

Some public officials have said they want prosecutors to consider hate crime charges, whether on the basis of race or sex, both of which are covered in Georgia’s hate crime law.

While in Atlanta, Biden and Harris did not explicitly state that they considered the shootings a hate crime. But they noted that whatever the shooter’s motivation, the killings come as hate crimes are rising against Asian Americans.

Speaking out against hate crimes, Biden tries to restore moral clarity to the presidency

“The conversation we had today with the (Asian American and Pacific Islander) leaders, and that we’re hearing all across the country, is that hate and violence often hide in plain sight. It’s often met with silence,” Biden said. “That’s been true throughout our history, but that has to change because our silence is complicity.”

During Biden and Harris’s visit, community leaders talked with the President and vice president for more than an hour about their concerns about crimes against Asians and other issues, Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen told CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront.”

Suspect held on murder charges

Suspect Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, was arrested Tuesday night in a traffic stop 150 miles south of Atlanta.

Surveillance video appears to show spa shooting suspect

Long told police he believed he had a sex addiction and that he saw the spas as “a temptation … that he wanted to eliminate,” said Cherokee County sheriff’s Capt. Jay Baker on Wednesday. He claimed the attacks weren’t racially motivated, Baker said.

But Atlanta police have said it is still too early to know the suspect’s motive. And Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace said the investigation is ongoing and appropriate charges will be brought.

Long is being held without opportunity for bail in Cherokee County, where he faces four counts of murder with malice, one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault and five counts of using a firearm while committing a felony.

He has been charged with four counts of murder in connection with the two spa shootings in Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.

Victims leave behind families: ‘She was one of my best friends’

The names of all eight people slain have been released.

Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw; and Daoyou Feng, 44, were fatally shot at the site of Tuesday’s first shooting, Youngs Asian Massage in Cherokee County.

Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, of Acworth, was also shot at Youngs Asian Massage but survived.

About 30 miles away and within an hour of the first shooting, four Asian women were killed in Atlanta — three at the Gold Massage Spa, and one at the Aroma Therapy Spa across the street, authorities said.

A trip to the spa that ended in death. These are some of the victims of the Atlanta-area shootings

The four Atlanta victims were: Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong Ae Yue, 63, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.