She cited three new studies from the agency’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, which found that children in kindergarten through grade 12 could safely reopen with proper mitigation strategies.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., ripped Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday for engaging in political “theater,” by asking Americans to continue wearing masks after receiving the coronavirus vaccine. Paul appeared on “Fox & Friends” Friday, a day after another heated exchange with Fauci at a COVID hearing in the Senate

RAND PAUL, FAUCI SPAR OVER WHETHER WEARING MASKS AFTER COVID VACCINE IS ‘JUST THEATER’

RAND PAUL: “We’ve had 90 million vaccines in our country, about 40 to 50 million people have been vaccinated and the question is, do they have immunity? Well, we’ve always believed that- that’s the science of vaccines is that when you get an infection or you get the vaccination you develop immunity and yet [Dr. Fauci] keep moving the goalposts and saying well you might get this variant from South Africa…

It’s been a lively morning in US political news so far, and we’ll have more for you in the coming hours. For details on the aftermath of the shootings in Atlanta and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s visit there, please follow our special live blog. And for general politics, stay tuned right here.

The main events so far today:

The Biden administration gave the 100 millionth coronavirus shot to a person in the US, beating the president’s stated goal of 100 million shots by the 100th day of his presidency by six weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday relaxed physical distancing requirements for children in school, from 6 feet to 3 feet.The change will allow more schools to open. Masks will still be required.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken will head to Europe next week for talks with the (post-Brexit) European Union bloc and the NATO military alliance.

The US and China publicly clashed during their first face-to-face high-level talks since Joe Biden took office, with one senior Chinese official urging the US to address “deep-seated” issues such as racism. But Biden later praised Blinken for taking a tough stance with China.

FacebookTwitter

51m ago

17:41

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House deputy press secretary, told reporters aboard Air Force One, that the president plans to “offer his support for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Georgia and across the country and talk about his fierce commitment to combating xenophobia, intolerance and hate.”

During his visit in Atlanta, Biden will meet with Asian American leaders “to hear about the impact on their community of Tuesday’s heartbreaking senseless acts of violence as well as their perspectives on increased anti-Asian incidents.”

Biden will also make a stop at the CDC “where they will receive an update from health and medical experts who are helping lead the fight against the pandemic,” she said. He will joined in the state by Senators Rev Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Stacey Abrams.

On Biden’s tumble up the stairs of Air Force One, Jean-Pierre blamed the wind.

“It was very windy – I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100%,” she said, adding: “He’s doing fine.”

0:30

Joe Biden stumbles on steps of Air Force One – video

Updated at 5.45pm GMT

FacebookTwitter

1h ago

17:10

Dr Anthony Fauci warned that the US must stay vigilant because the rate of infections – though it’s plateaued – remains too high to relax public health guidelines.

“It’s really quite risky to declare victory before you have the level of infection in the community to a much much lower level than 53,000 cases per day,” Fauci said. “So it is unfortunate but not surprising to me that you are seeing increases in number of cases per day in areas – cities states or regions – even though vaccines are being distributed at a pretty good clip.”

“It is a time for optimism, but it is not a time for relaxation,” Zients added.

Updated at 5.33pm GMT

FacebookTwitter

2h ago

17:00

During the coronavirus briefing, Dr Rochelle Walensky outlined new CDC guidelines changing the physical distancing guidelines for children in schools from 6ft to 3ft, as long as universal mask-wearing is in effect.

The agency said middle school and high school students should remain 6ft apart in communities where positivity rates are above 10% or in settings where co-horting – when groups of students are kept together with the same staff throughout the day – is unavailable.

She cited three new studies from the agency’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, which found that children in kindergarten through grade 12 could safely reopen with proper mitigation strategies.

FacebookTwitter

2h ago

16:39

Biden administration reaches 100 millionth coronavirus vaccinations goal six weeks early

The Biden administration announced that it reached its goal of administering 100 million vaccines in the first 100 days of his presidency, six weeks ahead of schedule.

“We reached our 100 million shots goal in just 58 days, weeks ahead of schedule,” White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said during a coronavirus briefing on Friday. He reiterated Biden’s pledge to make enough vaccines available for every adult in America by the end of May.

The current seven-day average in the US is 2.5 million Covid-19 shots per day, Zients said.

He also touted the White House decision to “loan” a combined 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada. The vaccine has not yet been approved for use in the US.

“This loan will not reduce the available supply of vaccines,” he said. “No American will be without a vaccine because of this action.”

Updated at 6.08pm GMT

FacebookTwitter

2h ago

16:29

In a statement released before he departed for Georgia, the president called on Congress to “swiftly pass” legislation that would speed up law enforcement’s response to hate crimes amid a rise in violence and abuse against Asian Americans since the pandemic.

Biden’s visit to Georgia will be covered by our sister blog, which is following the latest on the spa shootings that left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent.

Updated at 4.35pm GMT

FacebookTwitter

2h ago

16:20

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said “only five” employees lost their jobs as a result of a policy regarding past marijuana use, following a Daily Beast report that young staffers were pushed to resign or reassigned to remote work after disclosing their past use of the drug.

The outlet reported on Thursday that the employment status of several White House staffers were affected, including some who were asked to resign, after voluntarily disclosing their past use of marijuana. The policy even affected staffers whose cannabis use was in one of the 14 states – or Washington DC – where the drug is legal.

“We announced a few weeks ago that the White House had worked with the security service to update the policies to ensure that past marijuana use wouldn’t automatically disqualify staff from serving in the White House,” Psaki said in a statement posted on Twitter. “As a result, more people will serve who would not have in the past with the same level of recent drug use.”

Jen Psaki

(@PressSec)

As a result, more people will serve who would not have in the past with the same level of recent drug use. The bottom line is this: of the hundreds of people hired, only five people who had started working at the White House are no longer employed as a result of this policy.

March 19, 2021

Citing three anonymous sources, the Beast said the affected staffers were taken aback because the White House had previously indicated that recreational use of cannabis would not be immediately disqualify them from personnel jobs.

“It’s exclusively targeting younger staff and staff who came from states where it was legal,” one person said.

Read the full story here.

Updated at 5.25pm GMT

FacebookTwitter

3h ago

15:46

Biden said he was “proud” of his secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, after the first high level talks between the Biden administration and Chinese officials got off to a fiery start.

What was supposed to be a short photo opp with senior Chinese officials turned into a lengthy sparring match, with both sides leveling attacks at one another in a rare public display of the tensions between the two world superpowers.

“I’m very proud of the Secretary of State,” Biden told reporters before departing for Georgia. During the campaign, Trump repeatedly attacked Biden for being “soft” on China.

In response to Russian president Vladimir Putin’s challenge that the leaders hold a live-streamed conversation, Biden said: “I’m sure we’ll talk at some point”

Would there be any new sanctions on Russia? “That will come in time”

On his goal to ramp up the pace of vaccinations, Biden said: “Hopefully we’ll keep the pace of about 2.5 million a day, which we may be able to get to — we may be able to double.”

Reporters observed Biden stumble and fall as he walked up the steps of Air Force One as he boarded. He quickly regained his footing and walked onto the plane.

Updated at 4.34pm GMT