Some Americans are already seeing the latest round of stimulus payments hit their bank accounts, as the first batch of funds is rolled out.

The payments — worth up to $1,400 per person — were included in the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package signed by President Joe Biden this week.

The White House on Thursday had announced that payments would go out as soon as this weekend for those who have their direct deposit information on hand at Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service. Processing of the first batch of stimulus payments began on Friday and more will roll out in the “coming weeks,” an official with the Treasury Department told reporters on a Friday call.

By Saturday morning, several people had posted on social media about seeing their stimulus payments pending in their bank accounts.

How much will your stimulus check be?

“Stimulus hit my account thanks biden,” Andrew Palmer, an IT consultant in Washington, DC, tweeted Saturday morning. Palmer told CNN that he’ll use the $1,400 he’ll receive to pay off debt.

Those $1,400 stimulus checks are starting to hit bank accounts this weekend.

The IRS announced on Friday that the first batch is going out via direct deposit.

It is unclear exactly how many of the estimated 159 million payments are scheduled to be sent in this first deployment.

The IRS and Treasury Department are working to disburse as many of the $1,400 checks electronically as possible, according to officials. Additional payments will be sent via paper check or debit card in the mail.

Over the next few weeks, the vast majority of payments are expected to be deployed.

More from Personal Finance:

Here’s who qualifies for $1,400 stimulus checks

New $1,400 stimulus checks could be garnished for unpaid debts

Why Americans paid over $66 million to cash first stimulus checks

The stimulus help can be as much as $1,400 per person, $2,800 per married couple, plus $1,400 per dependent. For a family of four, that would be $5,600.

“The payments will be delivered automatically to taxpayers even as the IRS continues delivering regular tax refunds,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement.

If you receive no payment or a smaller deposit than you anticipated, you may fear you’re missing out. If that’s the case, here’s what you can do.

Head to the ‘Get My Payment’ site

Starting Monday, the IRS Get My Payment website will show the status of the third payments.

That site will be updated regularly as payments are processed.

Unfortunately, it is not equipped to let you submit new or different bank account information.

File your 2020 tax return

The $1,400 stimulus checks generally will be calculated on either 2019 or 2020 tax returns, whichever you most recently filed.

If the IRS has received and processed your 2020 filing, your third stimulus check will be based on that.

That’s important to know because if your income dropped in 2020 your stimulus check could be bigger as a result, provided you also meet the income requirements and other qualifications.

If the government sends your payment based on your 2019 return, they will evaluate whether the total should have been bigger and potentially top it off in a follow-on payment.

Missouri resident Jarrel “JoJo” Royal told CNN that he also has the stimulus payment pending in his account. He started his job as a hotel assistant general manager on March 1 after being out of work since May 2020.

“My mom passed away in June from lung cancer, so part of the money is for a family trip this summer with my siblings and part of the money will pay some medical bills,” he told CNN.

While direct deposits have gone out first, paper checks and prepaid debit cards will be sent out before the end of the month.

Starting Monday, people can check the status of their payments using the IRS’ Get My Payment tool online.

No action is required for most people to receive the money. Social Security recipients and those who receive Veteran Affairs benefits should also receive the money automatically even if they don’t file taxes.

Who gets a payment and how much?

The full $1,400 amount goes to individuals earning less than $75,000 of adjusted gross income, heads of households (like single parents) earning less than $112,500 and married couples earning less than $150,000.

The payments gradually phase out as income goes up, and lawmakers narrowed the scope for this third round of payments so that not everyone who received a previous check will be sent one now.

It cuts off at individuals who earn at least $80,000 a year of adjusted gross income, heads of households who earn at least $120,000 and married couples who earn at least $160,000 — regardless of how many children they have.

But unlike prior rounds, families will now receive additional money for adult dependents over the age of 17. Families will receive an additional $1,400 per dependent, so a couple with two children could receive up to $5,600.

The new income thresholds are based on a taxpayer’s most recent return.

The money is expected to reach about 90% of families, according to an estimate from the Penn Wharton Budget Model.

