People learned about national vulnerabilities most had never considered, and about depths of resilience they never imagined needing except in wartime

Now that Democrats have passed President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, all eyes turn to what’s next.

But what that is isn’t exactly clear.

“I would expect the president’s agenda, moving forward, will reflect the Build Back Better agenda that he talked about on the campaign trail,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday. “But the order, the size, the timeline has not yet been determined.”

The 365 days between the United States’ panicked retreat from offices and schools and President Joe Biden’s speech on Thursday night, celebrating the prospect of a pandemic’s end, may prove to be one of the most consequential years in American history.

https://pasoroblespress.com/advert/furman-vs-etsu-live-stream-reddit/

https://opcaonline.org/advert/furman-vs-etsu-live-stream-reddit/

https://freestylewhistler.com/advert/furman-vs-etsu-live-stream-reddit/

https://www.sdfarmbureau.org/advert/furman-vs-etsu-live-stream-reddit/

https://www.towpathtalk.co.uk/advert/furman-vs-etsu-live-stream-reddit/

https://eclipsemagazine.co.uk/advert/furman-vs-etsu-live-stream-reddit-2/

https://pasoroblespress.com/advert/richmond-vs-elon-live-stream-reddit/

https://opcaonline.org/advert/richmond-vs-elon-live-stream-reddit/

https://freestylewhistler.com/advert/richmond-vs-elon-live-stream-reddit/

https://www.sdfarmbureau.org/advert/richmond-vs-elon-live-stream-reddit/

https://www.towpathtalk.co.uk/advert/richmond-vs-elon-live-stream-reddit/

https://eclipsemagazine.co.uk/advert/richmond-vs-elon-live-stream-reddit-2/

https://pasoroblespress.com/advert/watch-charleston-southern-vs-kennesaw-state-live-streaming-free-reddit/

https://opcaonline.org/advert/live-free-charleston-southern-vs-kennesaw-state-live-streaming-free-reddit/

https://freestylewhistler.com/advert/live-free-charleston-southern-vs-kennesaw-state-live-stream-reddit/

https://www.sdfarmbureau.org/advert/charleston-southern-vs-kennesaw-state-live-stream-reddit-online-free/

https://www.towpathtalk.co.uk/advert/charleston-southern-vs-kennesaw-state-live-stream-reddit-fcs/

https://eclipsemagazine.co.uk/advert/charleston-southern-vs-kennesaw-state-live-stream-reddit-free/

https://pasoroblespress.com/advert/lamar-university-vs-mcneese-game-live-stream-reddit-tv/

https://opcaonline.org/advert/lamar-university-vs-mcneese-live-stream-reddit-tv/

https://freestylewhistler.com/advert/lamar-university-vs-mcneese-live-stream-reddit-hd/

https://www.sdfarmbureau.org/advert/lamar-university-vs-mcneese-live-stream-reddit-free/

https://www.towpathtalk.co.uk/advert/lamar-university-vs-mcneese-live-stream-reddit/

https://eclipsemagazine.co.uk/advert/lamar-university-vs-mcneese-live-stream-reddit/

https://pasoroblespress.com/advert/live-tv-lamar-vs-mcneese-state-live-stream-reddit-online-football/

https://opcaonline.org/advert/watch-lamar-vs-mcneese-state-live-stream-reddit-online-football/

https://freestylewhistler.com/advert/lamar-vs-mcneese-state-live-stream-reddit-online-football/

https://www.sdfarmbureau.org/advert/lamar-vs-mcneese-state-live-stream-reddit-online/

https://www.towpathtalk.co.uk/advert/lamar-vs-mcneese-state-live-stream-reddit-free/

https://eclipsemagazine.co.uk/advert/lamar-vs-mcneese-state-live-stream-reddit/

https://eclipsemagazine.co.uk/advert/nicholls-vs-sam-houston-live-stream-reddit/

https://pasoroblespress.com/advert/fcs-nicholls-vs-sam-houston-live-streaming-reddit-online-free/

https://opcaonline.org/advert/fcs-nicholls-vs-sam-houston-live-streaming-reddit-online-free/

https://freestylewhistler.com/advert/watch-nicholls-vs-sam-houston-live-stream-reddit-online-free/

https://www.sdfarmbureau.org/advert/watch-nicholls-vs-sam-houston-live-stream-reddit-online-free/

https://www.towpathtalk.co.uk/advert/nicholls-vs-sam-houston-live-stream-reddit-free/

https://eclipsemagazine.co.uk/advert/wofford-vs-samford-live-stream-reddit-online/

https://pasoroblespress.com/advert/live-wofford-vs-samford-live-stream-reddit-online-week-4/

https://opcaonline.org/advert/week-4-wofford-vs-samford-live-stream-reddit-online/

https://freestylewhistler.com/advert/fcs-football-wofford-vs-samford-live-stream-reddit-online/

https://www.sdfarmbureau.org/advert/wofford-vs-samford-live-stream-reddit-online-fcs-football/

https://www.towpathtalk.co.uk/advert/wofford-vs-samford-live-stream-reddit-online/

https://eclipsemagazine.co.uk/advert/free-mercer-vs-vmi-live-stream-reddit-2/

https://pasoroblespress.com/advert/live-tv-mercer-vs-vmi-live-stream-reddit-free-online-news/

https://opcaonline.org/advert/hd-mercer-vs-vmi-live-stream-reddit-free-online-news/

https://freestylewhistler.com/advert/football-mercer-vs-vmi-live-stream-reddit-free-online-hd/

https://www.sdfarmbureau.org/advert/livestreams-mercer-vs-vmi-live-stream-reddit-free-online/

https://www.towpathtalk.co.uk/advert/watch-mercer-vs-vmi-live-stream-reddit-free/

https://eclipsemagazine.co.uk/advert/rhode-island-vs-villanova-live-stream-reddit-online-free/

https://pasoroblespress.com/advert/fcs-rhode-island-vs-villanova-live-stream-online-free/

https://opcaonline.org/advert/fcs-rhode-island-vs-villanova-live-stream/

https://freestylewhistler.com/advert/fcs-rhode-island-vs-villanova-live-stream-reddit-online-free/

https://www.sdfarmbureau.org/advert/fcs-rhode-island-vs-villanova-live-stream-reddit-online-free/

https://www.towpathtalk.co.uk/advert/watch-rhode-island-vs-villanova-live-stream-reddit-online-free/

https://opcaonline.org/advert/watch-northern-iowa-vs-southern-illinois-live-stream-reddit-hd/

https://freestylewhistler.com/advert/go-northern-iowa-vs-southern-illinois-live-stream-reddit-hd/

https://www.sdfarmbureau.org/advert/northern-iowa-vs-southern-illinois-live-stream-reddit-hd/

https://www.towpathtalk.co.uk/advert/northern-iowa-vs-southern-illinois-live-stream-reddit-free/

https://eclipsemagazine.co.uk/advert/northern-iowa-vs-southern-illinois-live-stream-reddit/

People learned about national vulnerabilities most had never considered, and about depths of resilience they never imagined needing except in wartime. Even the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, for all their horror and the two decades of war they ushered in, did not change day-to-day life in every city and town in the United States quite the way the coronavirus did.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

– ADVERTISEMENT –

One president lost his job in large part for mishandling a crisis whose magnitude he first denied. His successor knows his legacy depends on bringing the catastrophe to a swift conclusion.

The halting response demonstrated both the worst of American governance and then, from Operation Warp Speed’s 10-month sprint to vaccines to the frantic pace of inoculations in recent days, the very best. The economic earthquake as cities and towns shuttered so altered politics that Congress did something that would have been unimaginable a year ago this week. Lawmakers spent $5 trillion to dig the nation out of the economic hole created by the virus, and almost as a political aftershock, enacted an expansion of the social safety net larger than any seen since the creation of Medicare nearly 60 years ago.

No country can go through this kind of trauma without being forever changed. There were indelible moments. In the spring came the racial reckoning brought on by the death of George Floyd after a police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. On Jan. 6 came the mob attack on the Capitol that led many to wonder whether American democracy was still capable of self-correction.

But Biden’s message on Thursday centered on the theme that the country did finally come together in a common cause — vaccines as the road to normalcy — and from that could spring a glimmer of unity, as a still divided nation seeks solace in millions of tiny jabs in the arm. In his speech, Biden held out two distinct dates of hope: May 1, when all adults in the United

In other words, no one quite knows yet.

Biden, Harris Promise ‘Help Is On The Way’ With COVID Relief Package

POLITICS

Biden, Harris Promise ‘Help Is On The Way’ With COVID Relief Package

There are indications that infrastructure could be the next big push, but there’s also voting rights, the minimum wage (which was nixed from the COVID-19 relief bill and important to progressives) and immigration.

And none of it will be easy to pass — and may not pass at all.

Getting the COVID-19 bill passed had to be done through a maneuver that only required a majority vote because the legislation got zero Republican support.

Most legislation requires 60 votes to advance to a floor vote because of the increased use of the filibuster over the past two decades. Republicans under Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky have used it at a high rate, and they shows no signs of letting up on its use during the Biden presidency.