Most legislation requires 60 votes to advance to a floor vote because of the increased use of the filibuster over the past two decades

Now that Democrats have passed President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, all eyes turn to what’s next.

But what that is isn’t exactly clear.

“I would expect the president’s agenda, moving forward, will reflect the Build Back Better agenda that he talked about on the campaign trail,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday. “But the order, the size, the timeline has not yet been determined.”

CNN anchor Jake Tapper has repeatedly acknowledged the latest sexual misconduct allegations against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, yet apparently has no time to talk about the claims on his own show.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Albany Times Union published claims by a sixth Cuomo accuser, an unnamed former staffer who alleged that Cuomo had touched her inappropriately at the governor’s mansion late last year.Tapper, known as a regular Twitter user, retweeted the report after it was shared by Times Union editor Casey Seiler.

However, Tapper made no mention of the sixth accuser on his show, “The Lead.” The rest of his CNN colleagues similarly avoided the story.On Wednesday evening, the Times Union followed up its initial report with a bombshell containing disturbing details about the woman’s claims.

“The staff member, whose identity is being withheld by the Times Union, had been called to the mansion under the apparent pretext of having her assist the governor with a minor technical issue involving his mobile phone,” the paper reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the allegation. “They were alone in Cuomo’s private residence on the second floor when he closed the door and allegedly reached under her blouse and began to fondle her, according to the source.”

The report continued, “The person, who is not authorized to comment publicly, said the woman — who is much younger than Cuomo — told the governor to stop. Her broader allegations include that he frequently engaged in flirtatious behavior with her, and that it was not the only time that he had touched her.”

In the White House Rose Garden, where for four years Donald Trump raucously celebrated political wins with his allies, it was now the turn of Democrats to take a victory lap – masked and physically distanced, of course.

Kamala Harris, the vice-president, heaped praise on Joe Biden for signing a $1.9tn coronavirus relief bill, the biggest expansion of the American welfare state in decades. “Your empathy has become a trademark of your presidency and can be found on each and every page of the American Rescue Plan,” Harris said.

Democrats this week passed the plan into law; now they have to sell it. Friday’s event with members of Congress fired the starting gun for Biden, Harris and their spouses to mount an aggressive marketing campaign, travelling the country to tell Americans directly how the hard won legislation will improve their lives.

Salesmanship was always seen as Trump’s forte but this is a golden opportunity for Biden, a once unlikely saviour. The oldest president ever elected – at age 78 – is riding high in opinion polls. His rescue plan is endorsed by three in four citizens. His opposition is in disarray with Republicans struggling to find a coherent counter- narrative, squabbling over Trump and obsessing over culture wars.

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/new-york-rangers-vs-boston-bruins-live-stream-reddit-free-162333975/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/boston-bruins-vs-new-york-rangers-live-stream-reddit-free-162333998/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/rangers-vs-bruins-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334007/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/bruins-vs-rangers-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334032/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/dallas-stars-vs-columbus-blue-jackets-live-stream-reddit-free-162334045/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/columbus-blue-jackets-vs-dallas-stars-live-stream-reddit-free-162334055/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/stars-vs-blue-jackets-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334146/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/blue-jackets-vs-stars-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334154/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/pittsburgh-penguins-vs-buffalo-sabres-live-stream-reddit-free-162334163/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/buffalo-sabres-vs-pittsburgh-penguins-live-stream-reddit-free-162334170/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/penguins-vs-sabres-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334179/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/sabres-vs-penguins-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334187/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/new-york-islanders-vs-new-jersey-devils-live-stream-reddit-free-162334196/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/new-jersey-devils-vs-new-york-islanders-live-stream-reddit-free-162334204/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/islanders-vs-devils-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334217/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/devils-vs-islanders-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334230/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/washington-capitals-vs-philadelphia-flyers-live-stream-reddit-fr-162334254/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/philadelphia-flyers-vs-washington-capitals-live-stream-reddit-fr-162334265/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/capitals-vs-flyers-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334272/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/flyers-vs-capitals-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334281/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/nashville-predators-vs-tampa-bay-lightning-live-stream-reddit-fr-162334289/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/tampa-bay-lightning-vs-nashville-predators-live-stream-reddit-fr-162334298/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/predators-vs-lightning-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334309/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/lightning-vs-predators-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334333/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/chicago-blackhawks-vs-florida-panthers-live-stream-reddit-free-162334341/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/florida-panthers-vs-chicago-blackhawks-live-stream-reddit-free-162334352/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/blackhawks-vs-panthers-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334363/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/panthers-vs-blackhawks-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334370/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/winnipeg-jets-vs-toronto-maple-leafs-live-stream-reddit-free-162334376/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/toronto-maple-leafs-vs-winnipeg-jets-live-stream-reddit-free-162334381/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/jets-vs-maple-leafs-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334390/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/maple-leafs-vs-jets-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334400/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/montreal-canadiens-vs-calgary-flames-live-stream-reddit-free-162334409/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/calgary-flames-vs-montreal-canadiens-live-stream-reddit-free-162334422/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/canadiens-vs-flames-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334433/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/flames-vs-canadiens-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334445/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/vegas-golden-knights-vs-st-louis-blues-live-stream-reddit-free-162334453/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/golden-knights-vs-blues-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334466/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/blues-vs-golden-knights-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334474/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/edmonton-oilers-vs-vancouver-canucks-live-stream-reddit-free-162334482/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/oilers-vs-canucks-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334491/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/canucks-vs-oilers-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334505/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/san-jose-sharks-vs-anaheim-ducks-live-stream-reddit-free-162334515/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/sharks-vs-ducks-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334523/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/ducks-vs-sharks-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334539/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/los-angeles-angels-vs-chicago-white-sox-live-stream-reddit-free-162334779/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/angels-vs-white-sox-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162334792/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/white-sox-vs-angels-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334804/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/chicago-cubs-vs-kansas-city-royals-live-stream-reddit-free-162334811/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/cubs-vs-royals-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162334818/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/royals-vs-cubs-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334828/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/cleveland-indians-vs-san-francisco-giants-live-stream-reddit-fre-162334846/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/indians-vs-giants-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162334855/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/giants-vs-indians-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334861/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/arizona-diamondbacks-vs-san-diego-padres-live-stream-reddit-free-162334896/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/diamondbacks-vs-padres-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162334904/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/padres-vs-diamondbacks-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334917/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/seattle-mariners-vs-colorado-rockies-live-stream-reddit-free-162334922/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/mariners-vs-rockies-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162334932/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/rockies-vs-mariners-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334942/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/texas-rangers-vs-milwaukee-brewers-live-stream-reddit-free-162334952/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/rangers-vs-brewers-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162334959/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/brewers-vs-rangers-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334965/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/new-york-mets-vs-washington-nationals-live-stream-reddit-free-162334980/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/mets-vs-nationals-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162334989/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/nationals-vs-mets-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335006/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/st-louis-cardinals-vs-miami-marlins-live-stream-reddit-free-162335015/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/cardinals-vs-marlins-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162335023/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/marlins-vs-cardinals-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335029/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/oakland-athletics-vs-cincinnati-reds-live-stream-reddit-free-162335039/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/athletics-vs-reds-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162335050/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/reds-vs-athletics-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335056/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/baltimore-orioles-vs-detroit-tigers-live-stream-reddit-free-162335072/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/orioles-vs-tigers-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162335084/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/tigers-vs-orioles-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335091/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/tampa-bay-rays-vs-atlanta-braves-live-stream-reddit-free-162335099/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/rays-vs-braves-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162335114/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/braves-vs-rays-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335125/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/boston-red-sox-vs-minnesota-twins-live-stream-reddit-free-162335139/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/red-sox-vs-twins-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162335147/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/twins-vs-red-sox-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335162/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/washington-nationals-vs-houston-astros-live-stream-reddit-free-162335174/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/nationals-vs-astros-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162335185/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/astros-vs-nationals-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335194/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/philadelphia-phillies-vs-pittsburgh-pirates-live-stream-reddit-162335209/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/phillies-vs-pirates-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162335215/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/pirates-vs-phillies-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335224/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/new-york-yankees-vs-toronto-blue-jays-live-stream-reddit-free-162335233/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/yankees-vs-blue-jays-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162335242/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/blue-jays-vs-yankees-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335248/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/st-louis-cardinals-vs-new-york-mets-live-stream-reddit-free-162335255/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/cardinals-vs-mets-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162335277/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/mets-vs-cardinals-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335291/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/new-york-knicks-vs-oklahoma-city-thunder-live-stream-reddit-free-162335527/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/oklahoma-city-thunder-vs-new-york-knicks-live-stream-reddit-162335532/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/knicks-vs-thunder-live-stream-reddit-nba-game-free-2021-162335544/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/thunder-vs-knicks-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335553/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/detroit-pistons-vs-brooklyn-nets-live-stream-reddit-free-162335560/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/brooklyn-nets-vs-detroit-pistons-live-stream-reddit-162335576/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/pistons-vs-nets-live-stream-reddit-nba-game-free-2021-162335596/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/nets-vs-pistons-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335605/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/toronto-raptors-vs-charlotte-hornets-live-stream-reddit-free-162335612/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/charlotte-hornets-vs-toronto-raptors-live-stream-reddit-162335623/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/raptors-vs-hornets-live-stream-reddit-nba-game-free-2021-162335637/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/hornets-vs-raptors-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335648/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/milwaukee-bucks-vs-washington-wizards-live-stream-reddit-free-162335663/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/washington-wizards-vs-milwaukee-bucks-live-stream-reddit-162335673/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/bucks-vs-wizards-live-stream-reddit-nba-game-free-2021-162335679/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/wizards-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335688/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/sacramento-kings-vs-atlanta-hawks-live-stream-reddit-free-162335700/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/atlanta-hawks-vs-sacramento-kings-live-stream-reddit-162335707/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/kings-vs-hawks-live-stream-reddit-nba-game-free-2021-162335717/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/hawks-vs-kings-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335723/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/portland-trail-blazers-vs-minnesota-timberwolves-live-stream-162335740/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/minnesota-timberwolves-vs-portland-trail-blazers-live-stream-tv-162335764/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/trail-blazers-vs-timberwolves-live-stream-reddit-nba-game-free-162335775/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/timberwolves-vs-trail-blazers-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335783/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/dallas-mavericks-vs-denver-nuggets-live-stream-reddit-free-162335793/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/denver-nuggets-vs-dallas-mavericks-live-stream-reddit-162335803/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/mavericks-vs-nuggets-live-stream-reddit-nba-game-free-2021-162335807/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/nuggets-vs-mavericks-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335818/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/indiana-pacers-vs-phoenix-suns-live-stream-reddit-free-162335828/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/phoenix-suns-vs-indiana-pacers-live-stream-reddit-162335839/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/pacers-vs-suns-live-stream-reddit-nba-game-free-2021-162335847/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/suns-vs-pacers-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335857/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/memphis-grizzlies-vs-oklahoma-city-thunder-live-stream-reddit-hd-162335867/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/oklahoma-city-thunder-vs-memphis-grizzlies-live-stream-reddit-162335879/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/grizzlies-vs-thunder-live-stream-reddit-nba-game-free-2021-162335892/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/thunder-vs-grizzlies-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335896/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/new-york-rangers-vs-boston-bruins-live-stream-reddit-free-162333975/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/boston-bruins-vs-new-york-rangers-live-stream-reddit-free-162333998/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/rangers-vs-bruins-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334007/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/bruins-vs-rangers-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334032/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/dallas-stars-vs-columbus-blue-jackets-live-stream-reddit-free-162334045/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/columbus-blue-jackets-vs-dallas-stars-live-stream-reddit-free-162334055/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stars-vs-blue-jackets-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334146/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/blue-jackets-vs-stars-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334154/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/pittsburgh-penguins-vs-buffalo-sabres-live-stream-reddit-free-162334163/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffalo-sabres-vs-pittsburgh-penguins-live-stream-reddit-free-162334170/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/penguins-vs-sabres-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334179/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/sabres-vs-penguins-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334187/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/new-york-islanders-vs-new-jersey-devils-live-stream-reddit-free-162334196/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/new-jersey-devils-vs-new-york-islanders-live-stream-reddit-free-162334204/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/islanders-vs-devils-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334217/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/devils-vs-islanders-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334230/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/washington-capitals-vs-philadelphia-flyers-live-stream-reddit-fr-162334254/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/philadelphia-flyers-vs-washington-capitals-live-stream-reddit-fr-162334265/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/capitals-vs-flyers-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334272/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/flyers-vs-capitals-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334281/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nashville-predators-vs-tampa-bay-lightning-live-stream-reddit-fr-162334289/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/tampa-bay-lightning-vs-nashville-predators-live-stream-reddit-fr-162334298/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/predators-vs-lightning-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334309/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/lightning-vs-predators-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334333/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/chicago-blackhawks-vs-florida-panthers-live-stream-reddit-free-162334341/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/florida-panthers-vs-chicago-blackhawks-live-stream-reddit-free-162334352/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/blackhawks-vs-panthers-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334363/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/panthers-vs-blackhawks-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334370/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/winnipeg-jets-vs-toronto-maple-leafs-live-stream-reddit-free-162334376/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/toronto-maple-leafs-vs-winnipeg-jets-live-stream-reddit-free-162334381/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/jets-vs-maple-leafs-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334390/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/maple-leafs-vs-jets-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334400/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/montreal-canadiens-vs-calgary-flames-live-stream-reddit-free-162334409/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/calgary-flames-vs-montreal-canadiens-live-stream-reddit-free-162334422/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canadiens-vs-flames-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334433/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/flames-vs-canadiens-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334445/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/vegas-golden-knights-vs-st-louis-blues-live-stream-reddit-free-162334453/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/golden-knights-vs-blues-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334466/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/blues-vs-golden-knights-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334474/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/edmonton-oilers-vs-vancouver-canucks-live-stream-reddit-free-162334482/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/oilers-vs-canucks-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334491/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canucks-vs-oilers-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334505/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/san-jose-sharks-vs-anaheim-ducks-live-stream-reddit-free-162334515/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/sharks-vs-ducks-live-stream-reddit-nhl-game-free-2021-162334523/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ducks-vs-sharks-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334539/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/los-angeles-angels-vs-chicago-white-sox-live-stream-reddit-free-162334779/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/angels-vs-white-sox-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162334792/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/white-sox-vs-angels-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334804/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/chicago-cubs-vs-kansas-city-royals-live-stream-reddit-free-162334811/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/cubs-vs-royals-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162334818/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/royals-vs-cubs-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334828/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/cleveland-indians-vs-san-francisco-giants-live-stream-reddit-fre-162334846/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/indians-vs-giants-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162334855/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/giants-vs-indians-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334861/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/arizona-diamondbacks-vs-san-diego-padres-live-stream-reddit-free-162334896/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/diamondbacks-vs-padres-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162334904/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/padres-vs-diamondbacks-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334917/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/seattle-mariners-vs-colorado-rockies-live-stream-reddit-free-162334922/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/mariners-vs-rockies-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162334932/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/rockies-vs-mariners-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334942/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/texas-rangers-vs-milwaukee-brewers-live-stream-reddit-free-162334952/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/rangers-vs-brewers-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162334959/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/brewers-vs-rangers-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162334965/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/new-york-mets-vs-washington-nationals-live-stream-reddit-free-162334980/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/mets-vs-nationals-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162334989/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nationals-vs-mets-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335006/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/st-louis-cardinals-vs-miami-marlins-live-stream-reddit-free-162335015/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/cardinals-vs-marlins-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162335023/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/marlins-vs-cardinals-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335029/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/oakland-athletics-vs-cincinnati-reds-live-stream-reddit-free-162335039/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/athletics-vs-reds-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162335050/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/reds-vs-athletics-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335056/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/baltimore-orioles-vs-detroit-tigers-live-stream-reddit-free-162335072/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/orioles-vs-tigers-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162335084/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/tigers-vs-orioles-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335091/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/tampa-bay-rays-vs-atlanta-braves-live-stream-reddit-free-162335099/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/rays-vs-braves-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162335114/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/braves-vs-rays-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335125/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/boston-red-sox-vs-minnesota-twins-live-stream-reddit-free-162335139/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/red-sox-vs-twins-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162335147/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/twins-vs-red-sox-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335162/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/washington-nationals-vs-houston-astros-live-stream-reddit-free-162335174/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nationals-vs-astros-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162335185/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/astros-vs-nationals-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335194/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/philadelphia-phillies-vs-pittsburgh-pirates-live-stream-reddit-162335209/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/phillies-vs-pirates-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162335215/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/pirates-vs-phillies-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335224/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/new-york-yankees-vs-toronto-blue-jays-live-stream-reddit-free-162335233/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/yankees-vs-blue-jays-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162335242/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/blue-jays-vs-yankees-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335248/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/st-louis-cardinals-vs-new-york-mets-live-stream-reddit-free-162335255/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/cardinals-vs-mets-live-stream-reddit-mlb-game-free-2021-162335277/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/mets-vs-cardinals-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335291/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/new-york-knicks-vs-oklahoma-city-thunder-live-stream-reddit-free-162335527/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/oklahoma-city-thunder-vs-new-york-knicks-live-stream-reddit-162335532/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/knicks-vs-thunder-live-stream-reddit-nba-game-free-2021-162335544/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/thunder-vs-knicks-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335553/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/detroit-pistons-vs-brooklyn-nets-live-stream-reddit-free-162335560/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/brooklyn-nets-vs-detroit-pistons-live-stream-reddit-162335576/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/pistons-vs-nets-live-stream-reddit-nba-game-free-2021-162335596/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nets-vs-pistons-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335605/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/toronto-raptors-vs-charlotte-hornets-live-stream-reddit-free-162335612/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/charlotte-hornets-vs-toronto-raptors-live-stream-reddit-162335623/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/raptors-vs-hornets-live-stream-reddit-nba-game-free-2021-162335637/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hornets-vs-raptors-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335648/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/milwaukee-bucks-vs-washington-wizards-live-stream-reddit-free-162335663/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/washington-wizards-vs-milwaukee-bucks-live-stream-reddit-162335673/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/bucks-vs-wizards-live-stream-reddit-nba-game-free-2021-162335679/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/wizards-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335688/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/sacramento-kings-vs-atlanta-hawks-live-stream-reddit-free-162335700/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/atlanta-hawks-vs-sacramento-kings-live-stream-reddit-162335707/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/kings-vs-hawks-live-stream-reddit-nba-game-free-2021-162335717/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hawks-vs-kings-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335723/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/portland-trail-blazers-vs-minnesota-timberwolves-live-stream-162335740/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/minnesota-timberwolves-vs-portland-trail-blazers-live-stream-tv-162335764/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/trail-blazers-vs-timberwolves-live-stream-reddit-nba-game-free-162335775/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/timberwolves-vs-trail-blazers-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335783/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/dallas-mavericks-vs-denver-nuggets-live-stream-reddit-free-162335793/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/denver-nuggets-vs-dallas-mavericks-live-stream-reddit-162335803/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/mavericks-vs-nuggets-live-stream-reddit-nba-game-free-2021-162335807/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nuggets-vs-mavericks-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335818/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/indiana-pacers-vs-phoenix-suns-live-stream-reddit-free-162335828/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/phoenix-suns-vs-indiana-pacers-live-stream-reddit-162335839/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/pacers-vs-suns-live-stream-reddit-nba-game-free-2021-162335847/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/suns-vs-pacers-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335857/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/memphis-grizzlies-vs-oklahoma-city-thunder-live-stream-reddit-hd-162335867/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/oklahoma-city-thunder-vs-memphis-grizzlies-live-stream-reddit-162335879/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/grizzlies-vs-thunder-live-stream-reddit-nba-game-free-2021-162335892/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/thunder-vs-grizzlies-live-stream-reddit-online-free-tv-162335896/

But Biden’s long career will have taught him the laws of political gravity: presidents and prime ministers who start on the up inevitably take a fall. He has also spoken of the need to avoid the fate of Barack Obama who, having intervened to stave off financial disaster in 2009, was repaid with a “shellacking” for Democrats in the midterm elections.

In national address, Biden tells states to make all adults vaccine eligible by 1 May

Read more

Politics is about momentum and, with vaccines coming fast, the economy set to roar back, and spring in the air, Biden has it for now. Ed Rogers, a political consultant and veteran of the Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush administrations, said: “In politics, good gets better, bad gets worse. Biden is on something of a roll right now and so it’s good for him to be a little more aggressive and be seen out and about.

“They do want to take credit and he should. The tides will turn; there’ll be periods when they look like they can’t do anything right.”

In what the White House calls a Help is Here tour, first lady Jill Biden is set to travel to Burlington, New Jersey, on Monday, while the president will visit Delaware county, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will go to Las Vegas on Monday and Denver on Tuesday. Emhoff will remain out west and make a stop in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Wednesday.

At the end of the week, Biden and Harris will make their first joint trip in office to Atlanta where Democrats’ victories in two Senate runoff elections in January were pivotal to getting the relief package passed against unyielding Republican opposition.

The White House has acknowledged that the public relations offensive is an attempt to avoid a repeat of 2009, when the Obama administration did not do enough to explain and promote its own economic recovery plan. Biden, who was vice-president at the time, told colleagues last week that Obama was modest and did not want to take a victory lap. “We paid a price for it, ironically, for that humility,” he said.

That price included a backlash in the form of the Tea Party movement and rise of rightwing populism. But there were important differences in substance as well as style. Obama’s $787bn bill, which followed the bailout of the banks, delivered a recovery that felt abstract and glacial. This time the impact is more immediate and tangible: some Americans will receive a $1,400 stimulus payment this weekend, with mass vaccinations and school reopenings on the way.

Bill Galston, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution thinktank in Washington and former policy adviser to Bill Clinton, said: “I underestimated the extent to which the experience of 2009 has seared itself into the memory of senior Democrats: the interpretation of going too small and paying the price in a painfully slow recovery, spending too long at the beginning negotiating with members of the other party who were never going to agree and never going to compromise, not telling the American people what they had accomplished for them.

“The list of lessons learned is a very long one and, to an extent that I find surprising, the administration is refighting and winning the past war.”

Advertisement

Despite preventing financial meltdown, Democrats lost 63 seats in the House of Representatives in the 2010 midterm elections, the biggest shift since 1948. That fit a pattern in which the incumbent president’s party tends to fare badly in the first midterms, and so Republicans are upbeat about their chances of regaining both the House and Senate next year.

Dan Pfeiffer, a former senior adviser to Obama, argues that the Covid relief bill is the start of the battle for the 2022 midterms and warns that Democrats cannot take the credit for granted since Americans “currently have the long-term memory of a sea cucumber”.

He wrote in the Message Box newsletter last week that despite Obama’s speeches and visits to factories, “it was nearly impossible to break through the avalanche of bad news”. But “this plan’s benefits are more specific, more easily understood, and likely to be broadly felt before too long”.

Pfeiffer urged grassroots supporters to join Biden and Harris in the messaging effort via social media. “I spent much of 2009 and 2010 banging my head against the proverbial wall because not enough people knew about how Barack Obama had helped prevent the economy from tumbling into a second Great Depression,” he added. “Let’s not do that again.”

The plan will also require strict oversight to ensure money is not misspent or wasted. Donna Brazile, a former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, said: “It is a massive bill with massive consequences but it requires not just the president and vice-president and cabinet but state and local governments to also work together to ensure that the vaccines are rolled out in an equitable way and ordinary citizens are able to take advantage of some of the wonderful initiatives that are in the bill.”

There has been a striking contrast between Biden and Harris’s disciplined focus on passing historic legislation and Republicans’ fixation on “cancel culture”, from Dr Seuss, after the children’s author’s publishing house announced it was discontinuing several books that contained racist imagery, to confusion over whether the Mr Potato Head toy will still be a “Mr”.

The issue, which often gets more coverage on conservative media than coronavirus relief, is seen as a way of animating the base in a way that attacks on Biden do not. The president is not Black like Obama, nor a woman like Hillary Clinton, nor a democratic socialist like Bernie Sanders, all of which seem to have inoculated him against demonisation by the rightwing attack machine.

And despite its popularity with the public, every Republican senator opposed the American Rescue Plan, offering Biden’s team a chance to score political points. Lanhee Chen, a fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, said: “It’ll be interesting to see how much they make it about the benefits of the plan versus about Republicans not having voted for the plan.”

Advertisement

Chen, policy director for the 2012 Mitt Romney presidential campaign, added: “The challenge for Democrats is going to be as elements of this come out that will be unpopular, is it going to be defined by the things that are unpopular or the things that would appear to be politically quite favourable?”

The OECD predicts that the rescue plan will help the US economy grow at a 6.5% rate this year, which would be its fastest annual growth since the early 1980s. But as Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Tony Blair discovered, all political honeymoons come to an end.

Republicans are already exploring a new line of attack by accusing the president of ignoring the burgeoning crisis of a surge in children and families trying to cross the southern border. The rare outbreak of unity among Democrats – in the Rose Garden, Biden thanked Sanders for his efforts – is not likely to endure. And the next major item on the legislative wishlist, infrastructure, is likely to be even tougher.

But it is the American Rescue Plan, and the political battle to define it, that could make or break Biden’s presidency. Michael Steel, who was press secretary for former Republican House speaker John Boehner, said: “They’re making a bet on economic recovery and I hope they’re right because I want the US economy to recover swiftly.”

But, he added, “I think that people will continue learning more about the things in this legislation that are not directly related to Covid relief or economic stimulus. There’s definitely a real risk of blowback.”

Steel, now a partner at Hamilton Place Strategies, a public affairs consulting firm, added: “We could be on the on the verge of a new Roaring Twenties with a booming economy and so much pent up demand for people to travel and live and spend money. We could also be priming the pump for a devastating wave of inflation. The economy is generally the number one issue going into an election and there’s a very real chance that we have a tremendous upside or some dangers ahead.”

The IRS and Treasury Department are working to disburse as many of the $1,400 checks electronically as possible, according to officials. Additional payments will be sent via paper check or debit card in the mail.

Over the next few weeks, the vast majority of payments are expected to be deployed.

More from Personal Finance:

Here’s who qualifies for $1,400 stimulus checks

New $1,400 stimulus checks could be garnished for unpaid debts

Why Americans paid over $66 million to cash first stimulus checks

The stimulus help can be as much as $1,400 per person, $2,800 per married couple, plus $1,400 per dependent. For a family of four, that would be $5,600.

“The payments will be delivered automatically to taxpayers even as the IRS continues delivering regular tax refunds,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement.

If you receive no payment or a smaller deposit than you anticipated, you may fear you’re missing out. If that’s the case, here’s what you can do.

Head to the ‘Get My Payment’ site

Starting Monday, the IRS Get My Payment website will show the status of the third payments.

That site will be updated regularly as payments are processed.

Unfortunately, it is not equipped to let you submit new or different bank account information.

File your 2020 tax return

The $1,400 stimulus checks generally will be calculated on either 2019 or 2020 tax returns, whichever you most recently filed.

If the IRS has received and processed your 2020 filing, your third stimulus check will be based on that.

That’s important to know because if your income dropped in 2020 your stimulus check will be bigger as a result.

If the government sends your payment based on your 2019 return, they will evaluate whether the total should have been bigger and potentially top it off in a follow-on payment.

Second, filing as soon as possible may reveal that you were eligible for additional stimulus funds from the previous two rounds of payments.

Third, there may be other stimulus benefits for which you may qualify. That includes the earned income tax credit, child tax credit or other tax benefits.

Right now, there are no plans to reopen the non-filers tool that was available last year. Instead, those people are encouraged to submit a tax return in order to receive their money.

The IRS has more information on free filing tools on its website.

Be patient

It may just take time for your payment to arrive.

For most taxpayers, no action is needed to prompt a payment, according to the IRS.

The money will automatically be sent to qualifying individuals and families the government has on record.

That includes people who do not typically file tax returns who either used the non-filer tool last year or who submitted a special simplified tax return.

It also includes federal beneficiaries who receive Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, Railroad Retirement or Veterans Affairs benefits.

Instead, Tapper ran an expansive report on Thursday about the latest Cuomo drama, which featured New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joining the calls for his resignation and his program’s own fact-checking of Cuomo’s misleading nursing home rhetoric in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

When addressing the sexual misconduct allegations, CNN correspondent Brynn Gingras told Tapper, “Five women, four who formerly worked with or for the governor, have publicly accused Cuomo of either sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior,” putting emphasis on the accusers who “publicly” came forward.

The inexplicable omission continued Friday, even after New York magazine published an essay written by Cuomo’s seventh accuser, former Albany reporter Jessica Bakeman.

Bakeman alleged that the governor touched her inappropriately and made her feel uncomfortable in an attempt to impose his power on the young journalist.

“I never thought the governor wanted to have sex with me. It wasn’t about sex. It was about power,” Bakeman wrote. “He uses touching and sexual innuendo to stoke fear in us. That is the textbook definition of sexual harassment.”

Like the previous reports, Tapper retweeted the essay twice after it was shared by two CNN analysts, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman and Washington Post reporter Seung Min Kim.

On Friday’s installment of “The Lead,” neither Bakeman’s nor the sixth accuser’s allegations were mentioned in Tapper’s report about Cuomo.

After panning Cuomo’s comments during a phone call with reporters in which the governor attacked “cancel culture” and asserted that he’s “not part of a political club,” Tapper referred to “at least five” accusers who have come forward, despite there being seven accusers by the time his show aired.

placeholder

Conservative commentator Stephen Miller, a vocal critic of Tapper on Twitter, told Fox News that CNN’s star anchor has a “reputation” of retweeting “damning stories of Democrats” and “that’s his way of covering it, and then topics on his show are different.”

“He plays the role [CNN President] Jeff Zucker wants him to play, like pretty much everyone else at CNN. Pretty simple,” Miller said.

Tapper did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Tapper’s colleague, Wolf Blitzer did address Bakeman’s claims on “The Situation Room.” However, after a guest alluded to the sixth accuser’s groping allegation, Blitzer told viewers that CNN “has not confirmed” the unnamed woman’s claims.

The pro-Cuomo network previously went two full days without mentioning the explosive reporting from the Times Union that outlined the groping allegation. Even on Thursday, as multiple CNN anchors reported on the “latest” developments, they steered clear of the sixth accuser’s claim.

Nearly 40 minutes into the 3 p.m. ET program Thursday, CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin addressed the 59 New York Democrats who have signed a letter calling for Cuomo’s resignation and invited Democratic State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, who expressed his support for the governor’s impeachment.

placeholder

During the interview, Mamdani mentioned the Times Union report, but Baldwin refrained from acknowledging the sixth accuser and moved on to another question about the impeachment push.

Later that day, both Tapper and Blitzer skipped over the groping allegation while covering the Cuomo scandals.

On Friday’s “New Day,” its daily morning show, CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota gently pushed back after her guest, New York Times journalist Jesse McKinley mentioned that “six” accusers had come forward at the time against Cuomo, telling viewers, “CNN hasn’t been able to confirm that number.”

CNN previously went roughly an entire day before mentioning the allegations made by Cuomo’s first accuser, Lindsey Boylan, a former aide who wrote an essay accusing her former boss of unwanted touching, inappropriate comments, and forcibly kissing her on the lips.

Meanwhile, the liberal network had no problem running an anonymous woman’s sexual misconduct allegation against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after it was reported that a letter was sent to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., during the Trump appointee’s 2018 confirmation hearings. That woman was later identified as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

CNN previously did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

placeholder

WSJ reporter: Cuomo aides sought to discredit accuserVideo

The mainstream media previously hailed Cuomo’s “leadership” in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic; CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter at one point sycophantically said Cuomo provided “hope” and he would pass Cuomo’s advice along to his own children.

The governor is the older brother of the network’s star anchor, Chris Cuomo, putting CNN in an awkward position.

Rather than cover the Democratic governor objectively, CNN allowed the “Cuomo Prime Time” host to welcome the governor for a series of chummy interviews that lacked in substance but were heavy in fanfare.

While Gov. Cuomo’s controversial nursing home policy went virtually unmentioned, the CNN anchor made plenty of time for brotherly banter, hyping the governor’s presidential prospects, and even prop comedy.

Now, as his brother faces multiple scandals and investigations, as well as calls for his resignation and impeachment, Chris Cuomo has said he “obviously” cannot cover the embattled governor despite previously starring in what critics dubbed CNN’s “Cuomo-Cuomo variety hour.”

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-162335093/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/how-to-watch-valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-football-162335115/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-online-free-reddit-1302-162335145/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-football-162335180/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-13032021-162335204/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-football-live-streaming-online-free-reddit-162335245/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-game-live-fcs-football-stream-reddit-free-162335264/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-fcs-week-4-online-162335312/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-162335331/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-free-162335346/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-streaming-online-free-reddit-162335368/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/week4-stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-football-162335396/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/how-to-watch-stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-w4-162335457/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-football-live-stream-reddit-13032021-162335475/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-game-live-stream-reddit-13032021-162335487/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-fcs-week-4-162335515/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-162335530/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-week-4-162335548/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/how-to-watch-holy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-130321-162335566/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-football-live-stream-reddit-week-4-online-162335595/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-game-live-streaming-online-reddit-free-162335609/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/fcsholy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-online-football-162335631/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/albany-ny-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-162335655/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/albany-ny-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-football-162335678/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/how-to-watch-albany-ny-vs-maine-live-streaming-free-reddit-162335698/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/albany-ny-vs-maine-live-stream-online-free-reddit-13032021-162335713/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-albany-ny-vs-maine-football-live-stream-reddit-fcs-week4-162335738/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-162335753/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-watch-fcs-football-online-162335776/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/how-to-watch-albany-vs-maine-live-stream-online-reddit-130321-162335795/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-streaming-online-reddit-13032021-162335817/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/week4-albany-vs-maine-football-live-stream-reddit-free-162335843/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-fcs-football-week-4-free-162335866/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-162335886/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-football-free-162335897/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-football-live-stream-reddit-fcs-162335915/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-game-live-stream-reddit-online-162335930/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/how-to-watch-morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-162335951/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-week-4-online-162335974/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-free13032021-162335987/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/fcs-spring-college-football-2021-live-stream-reddit-162336013/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/fcs-spring-college-football-game-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-162336025/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/fcs-spring-college-football-2021-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watc-162336040/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/how-to-watch-fcs-spring-college-football-online-live-streams-162336057/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/how-to-watch-fcs-college-football-week-4-live-stream-reddit-tv-162336099/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/fcs-reddit-streams-fcs-college-football-streams-free-live-162336174/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-162335093/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-football-162335115/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/watch-valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-online-free-reddit-1302-162335145/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-football-162335180/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-13032021-162335204/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-football-live-streaming-online-free-reddit-162335245/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-game-live-fcs-football-stream-reddit-free-162335264/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-fcs-week-4-online-162335312/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-162335331/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-free-162335346/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-streaming-online-free-reddit-162335368/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/week4-stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-football-162335396/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-w4-162335457/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-football-live-stream-reddit-13032021-162335475/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-game-live-stream-reddit-13032021-162335487/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-fcs-week-4-162335515/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-162335530/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-week-4-162335548/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-holy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-130321-162335566/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-football-live-stream-reddit-week-4-online-162335595/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-game-live-streaming-online-reddit-free-162335609/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/fcsholy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-online-football-162335631/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/albany-ny-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-162335655/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/albany-ny-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-football-162335678/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-albany-ny-vs-maine-live-streaming-free-reddit-162335698/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/albany-ny-vs-maine-live-stream-online-free-reddit-13032021-162335713/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/watch-albany-ny-vs-maine-football-live-stream-reddit-fcs-week4-162335738/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-162335753/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-watch-fcs-football-online-162335776/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-albany-vs-maine-live-stream-online-reddit-130321-162335795/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-streaming-online-reddit-13032021-162335817/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/week4-albany-vs-maine-football-live-stream-reddit-free-162335843/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-fcs-football-week-4-free-162335866/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-162335886/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-football-free-162335897/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-football-live-stream-reddit-fcs-162335915/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-game-live-stream-reddit-online-162335930/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-162335951/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-week-4-online-162335974/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-free13032021-162335987/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/fcs-spring-college-football-2021-live-stream-reddit-162336013/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/fcs-spring-college-football-game-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-162336025/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/fcs-spring-college-football-2021-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watc-162336040/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-fcs-spring-college-football-online-live-streams-162336057/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-fcs-college-football-week-4-live-stream-reddit-tv-162336099/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/fcs-reddit-streams-fcs-college-football-streams-free-live-162336174/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-162335093/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-football-162335115/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-online-free-reddit-1302-162335145/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-football-162335180/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-13032021-162335204/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-football-live-streaming-online-free-reddit-162335245/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-game-live-fcs-football-stream-reddit-free-162335264/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/valparaiso-vs-butler-live-stream-reddit-fcs-week-4-online-162335312/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-162335331/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-free-162335346/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-streaming-online-free-reddit-162335368/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/week4-stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-football-162335396/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-w4-162335457/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-football-live-stream-reddit-13032021-162335475/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-game-live-stream-reddit-13032021-162335487/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stony-brook-vs-delaware-live-stream-reddit-fcs-week-4-162335515/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-162335530/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-week-4-162335548/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-holy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-130321-162335566/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-football-live-stream-reddit-week-4-online-162335595/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/holy-cross-vs-lehigh-game-live-streaming-online-reddit-free-162335609/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/fcsholy-cross-vs-lehigh-live-stream-reddit-online-football-162335631/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/albany-ny-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-162335655/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/albany-ny-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watch-football-162335678/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-albany-ny-vs-maine-live-streaming-free-reddit-162335698/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/albany-ny-vs-maine-live-stream-online-free-reddit-13032021-162335713/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-albany-ny-vs-maine-football-live-stream-reddit-fcs-week4-162335738/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-162335753/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-watch-fcs-football-online-162335776/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-albany-vs-maine-live-stream-online-reddit-130321-162335795/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-streaming-online-reddit-13032021-162335817/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/week4-albany-vs-maine-football-live-stream-reddit-free-162335843/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/albany-vs-maine-live-stream-reddit-fcs-football-week-4-free-162335866/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-162335886/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-football-free-162335897/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-football-live-stream-reddit-fcs-162335915/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-game-live-stream-reddit-online-162335930/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-162335951/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-week-4-online-162335974/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-stream-reddit-free13032021-162335987/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/fcs-spring-college-football-2021-live-stream-reddit-162336013/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/fcs-spring-college-football-game-2021-live-stream-reddit-free-162336025/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/fcs-spring-college-football-2021-live-stream-reddit-how-to-watc-162336040/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-fcs-spring-college-football-online-live-streams-162336057/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-fcs-college-football-week-4-live-stream-reddit-tv-162336099/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/fcs-reddit-streams-fcs-college-football-streams-free-live-162336174/

Patience, though, has grown thin. The state’s two U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and most of the other 29 members of New York’s congressional delegation have called for his resignation. In the state legislature, more than 120 lawmakers have called on the Democrat to quit.

Leaders in the state Assembly on Thursday announced an impeachment investigation, a first step toward potentially removing Cuomo from office.

Cuomo has rebuffed calls to resign and staked his political future on the outcome of an independent investigation by Attorney General Letitia James, who is examining allegations that the governor sexually harassed or inappropriately touched several female aides.

Here’s a look at the next steps on a possible road to impeachment:

ATTORNEY GENERAL’S INVESTIGATION

James, an independently elected Democrat, hired former Acting U.S Attorney Joon Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne Clark to lead her inquiry into the governor’s workplace conduct.

The investigative team will have the power to subpoena documents and interview witnesses. Its findings will go in a public report.

Cuomo has since said that he will “fully cooperate.”

James lacks power to unilaterally remove Cuomo from office, but any findings corroborating the allegations could sway potential impeachment proceedings — or add pressure for Cuomo to leave voluntarily.

Kim and Clark may choose to limit their scope to allegations that are already public, or broaden it to look for other women who might have complaints about Cuomo’s behavior.

James’ office sent a letter last week instructing the governor’s office to preserve all evidence related to the harassment allegations. That could include documents and emails to and from Cuomo’s staff, calendar entries and communications involving the transfer of one of his accusers to another office.

There is no deadline for completing the investigation and James hasn’t said how long she expects it to take. A 2010 investigation that Cuomo oversaw as attorney general into his predecessor, Gov. David Paterson, lasted about five months.

Andrew G. Celli Jr., who was chief of the civil rights bureau in the office of attorney general from 1999 to 2003, said that while James is a Democrat, her independence would allow her to to “do what she thinks is in the best interest of all the people, even if that means an adverse finding to the governor.”

THE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

The Assembly’s Judiciary Committee will also have power to subpoena documents and witness testimony. It could rely on work done by the attorney general’s team of investigators, or gather its own evidence.

The scope of its inquiry might go beyond Cuomo’s conduct with women. The governor is also under fire for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis in the state’s nursing homes.

Many lawmakers have been outraged that the Cuomo administration declined, for months, to release the full number of nursing home patients killed by the virus.

The governor’s office said some of the data, related to deaths of nursing home patients who had been transferred to hospitals, was unreliable. But in a recorded conference call with lawmakers, Cuomo’s top aide said the administration withheld the data in late summer because it was afraid the fatality numbers could be “used against us.”

The committee’s work could result in the drafting of articles of impeachment against Cuomo, though that outcome is far from certain.

One of the women who has reportedly accused Cuomo of groping her has not spoken publicly about what happened and it is unclear whether she would be willing to offer public testimony in an impeachment trial.

THE IMPEACHMENT PROCESS

New York’s process for impeaching and removing a governor from office has some parallels — and some important differences — to the process the U.S. Congress uses for impeaching presidents.

Like at the federal level, New York impeachments starts in lower house of the legislature — in this case, the Assembly. If a majority of members vote to impeach Cuomo, a trial on his removal from office would be held in what’s known as the Impeachment Court.

The court consists not only of members of the state Senate, but also judges of the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, who would also cast votes. There are seven appeals court judges and 63 senators, though not all would serve on the impeachment court.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (HOH-kull) and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins are also members, but they are excluded when a governor is on trial. At least two-thirds of the jurors must vote to convict in order to remove Cuomo.

Democrats control both chambers of the Legislature. Many have joined Republicans in calling for Cuomo’s resignation or impeachment in recent days. Cuomo has appointed all seven members of the Court of Appeals.

New York has only impeached a governor once, in 1913, when Gov. William Sulzer was bounced after 289 days in office in what he claimed was retribution for turning his back on the powerful Tammany Hall Democratic machine.

Sulzer, accused of failing to report thousands of dollars in campaign contributions and commingling campaign funds with personal funds, blasted the court’s secret deliberations, complaining: “A horse thief in frontier days would have received a squarer deal.”

SIDELINING CUOMO

If Cuomo were impeached by the Assembly, state law might force him to step aside immediately — a dramatic difference from what happens when the U.S. president is impeached.

A section of the state’s judicial code regarding impeachment states: “No officer shall exercise his office, after articles of impeachment against him shall have been delivered to the senate, until he is acquitted.”

According to the state constitution, the lieutenant governor would then take over.

“In case the governor is impeached, is absent from the state or is otherwise unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office of governor, the lieutenant-governor shall act as governor until the inability shall cease or until the term of the governor shall expire,” the constitution states.

When Sulzer was impeached, Lt. Gov. Martin Glynn was appointed acting governor.

If Cuomo were to be acquitted in an impeachment court, he would return to office. If the Impeachment Court were to remove him from office, Hochul would serve out the remainder of Cuomo’s term — through the end of 2022. The court could also opt to disqualify him from holding office in the future, on top of removing him.

POLITICS

Biden, Harris Promise ‘Help Is On The Way’ With COVID Relief Package

There are indications that infrastructure could be the next big push, but there’s also voting rights, the minimum wage (which was nixed from the COVID-19 relief bill and important to progressives) and immigration.

And none of it will be easy to pass — and may not pass at all.

Getting the COVID-19 bill passed had to be done through a maneuver that only required a majority vote because the legislation got zero Republican support.

Most legislation requires 60 votes to advance to a floor vote because of the increased use of the filibuster over the past two decades. Republicans under Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky have used it at a high rate, and they shows no signs of letting up on its use during the Biden presidency.

Biden is still holding out hope that he can get Republicans on board for other items, but the track record for bipartisan compromise on big-ticket items isn’t very good in Congress.

Americans ostensibly value compromise — this week’s NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found, for example, that two-thirds said it is more important for Biden to compromise with Congress to find solutions rather than stick to his position on issues, even if doing so means gridlock.

Majority Approves Of Biden’s Handling Of Pandemic, NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll Finds

THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Majority Approves Of Biden’s Handling Of Pandemic, NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll Finds

Little Difference In Vaccine Hesitancy Among White And Black Americans, Poll Finds

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES

Little Difference In Vaccine Hesitancy Among White And Black Americans, Poll Finds

Of course, people say they want compromise, but they often mean they want others to come around to their position.

Biden began his presidency with a flurry of executive actions on a range of things, from racial justice to climate change to immigration. But there’s only so far those can go.

For more meaningful change, any president needs Congress. But if Republicans voted en masse against the COVID-19 relief bill, which was broadly popular with the American public, it’s hard to see them coming around on much else.

And if Republicans — who only get a 28% approval rating on how they’re handling their job in Congress in the NPR poll — refuse to compromise on any of Biden’s other priorities, almost nothing else will get done.

After all, Democrats will only get so many chances to use budget reconciliation, the process they used to do an end-run around the filibuster for the COVID-19 relief bill. And everything with that has to be tied to the budget.

Here’s where the politics meets the policy for some of the possible next areas of focus for Biden and Congress:

Infrastructure

Construction crews work on a section of Highway 1, which collapsed into the Pacific Ocean near Big Sur, Calif., on Jan. 31.

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Infrastructure should be the one of the most ideologically possible places that both parties agree.

Democrats are preparing multi-trillion-dollar legislation that pays for bridges, roads, public transit and water projects. It will also be climate-oriented.

“I have called upon the Chairs of the Committees of Jurisdiction to work with their Republican counterparts to craft a big, bold and transformational infrastructure package,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Friday. “Building our transportation system has long been bipartisan. It is our hope that spirit will prevail as we address other critical needs in energy and broadband, education and housing, water systems and other priorities. As we engage in these job-creating initiatives, we must discuss their impact on the federal budget, on creating economic growth and on preserving our planet.”

Ron Klain’s Record: How Biden’s Chief Of Staff Is Keeping The Trains Running

POLITICS

Ron Klain’s Record: How Biden’s Chief Of Staff Is Keeping The Trains Running

But how many Republicans will really be on board? That’s unclear. While both sides agree U.S. infrastructure is a problem, the question, for years, has been how to pay for it. Former President Barack Obama and then-House Speaker John Boehner came close, but could never overcome that obstacle.

During the Trump years, it became something of a joke inside Washington every time the Trump administration would declare one week or another “Infrastructure Week” because real movement on infrastructure issues never came to pass.

Voting rights

A view of voting rights signs as people gather during a Count Every Vote Rally in Philadelphia in front of Independence Hall.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for MoveOn

A major Democratic priority is new voting-rights legislation.

Voting-rights bills were passed overwhelmingly in 1965, 1993 and 2002, but since a Supreme Court ruling vacating key parts of the Voting Rights Act, Republicans have mostly abandoned wanting to be part of any new legislation.

Earlier this month, the House passed a large bill narrowly, 220-210. It is designed to protect marginalized groups’ ability and access to vote, and it limits gerrymandering.

But it is already coming under fire from Republicans in the Senate.

Ted Cruz of Texas called it a “universal fraud law” and continued to spread conspiracies about the 2020 election and false allegations of widespread fraud.

Mike Lee of Utah went so far as to say, “This is a bill as if written in hell by the devil himself.”

So it doesn’t appear Republicans are open to this piece of legislation.

Minimum wage

A minimum wage increase, which is a progressive priority, was stripped out of the COVID-19 relief bill because the Senate parliamentarian ruled it could not be included in a budget reconciliation bill.

Democrats want it gradually raised to $15 an hour, something Biden (as well as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders) campaigned on. Republican Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Tom Cotton of Arkansas have proposed legislation that would gradually raise the wage to $10 an hour over the next four years and, importantly, index it to inflation.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., would require businesses with $1 billion in annual revenue to pay employees $15 an hour.

But it’s unclear what, if any of these, McConnell would support — or if Democrats are open to lowering their thresholds.

Immigration

An immigrant mother holds her daughter while awaiting Covid-19 test results on last month after being released by U.S. immigration authorities in Brownsville, Texas.

John Moore/Getty Images

Immigration is another thorny area. Despite bipartisan recognition of the continued problem of more than 11 million immigrants in the U.S. illegally and an increase in unaccompanied minors coming to the Southern U.S. border in the last two months, there appears to be little desire, particularly among Republicans, to find a middle ground.

Biden Administration Rescinds Trump Policy Affecting Sponsors Of Young Migrants

POLITICS

Biden Administration Rescinds Trump Policy Affecting Sponsors Of Young Migrants

Biden has already introduced a comprehensive immigration reform bill, but Democrats acknowledge it doesn’t have the support even within the party to move ahead. Instead, House Democrats have decided to move piecemeal immigration bills starting next week, which are not expected to get any traction in the Senate.

It’s an animating issue for the GOP base, and there is tremendous incentive for Republicans to stick to a hard line, especially after the Trump years. Trump used immigration to stir up the culture war and intense emotions. It was quite the switch from just after the 2012 election when Romney lost badly with Latinos, and the GOP was doing soul searching on how to appeal to the largest-growing demographic group in the country.

Cuomo Says He Will Not Resign Despite Calls From Schumer And Other Top N.Y. Democrats

POLITICS

Cuomo Says He Will Not Resign Despite Calls From Prominent New York Democrats

A lot of members of Congress, especially senators, are wary of committing to anything comprehensive, especially after the 2013 legislation, which garnered 68 votes in the Senate, fell apart in the House.

Fourteen GOP senators crossed the aisle back then, just four of them remain. McConnell was not one of them and spoke out against the legislation back then.