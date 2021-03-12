High Performance Polymers Market Outlook to 2027: Industry Analysis by Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Demand by Arkema, BASF SE, Victrex PLC

High performance polymers are also known as high temperature plastics, high-performance polymers and also high performance thermoplastics or high-tech plastics. These polymers differ from other commercially available engineering polymers primarily due to their characteristics such as high-temperature stability, chemical stability, mechanical properties, production quantity and price. Also, these polymers meet higher test requirements as compared to standard and engineering polymers. Fluid flow tubing, electrical wire insulators, architecture and fiber optics are some of their diverse applications.

The global high performance polymers market is segmented on the basis of type and application.

On the basis of type the high performance polymers market is segmented into, fluoropolymers, polyamides, polyphenylene sulfide, liquid crystal polymers and others.

Based on application, the global high performance polymers market is segmented into, transportation, electrical & electronics, industrial, medical and others.

Arkema

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Evonik Industries AG

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Solvay S.A.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Victrex PLC

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global High Performance Polymers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The High Performance Polymers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

