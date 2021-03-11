Coated Glass Market Outlook to 2027: Industry Analysis by Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Demand by Saint-Gobain, Schott AG, Scheuten

Market Introduction

Coated glass plays a crucial role in contributing to the energy savings of the building. Coatings improve the properties of reflection, transmission, and absorption, have scratch and corrosive resistance and have experienced increasing demand from all automobiles’ manufacturing processes. The building and construction sector is crucial to the coated glass market as coated glass is widely used in various applications such as windows, facades, and partitions. Windows made from coated glass allows maximum transmission of visible light while reflecting the sun’s infrared energy, reducing the building’s heating and air conditioning costs. Coated glass windows are coated with metallic and metal oxide coatings to exhibit better solar control performance and promote energy efficiency.

Scope of the Report

The “Global Coated Glass Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the consumer goods industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Coated Glass market with detailed market segmentation by fiber type, end user, and geography. The global Coated Glass market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Coated Glass market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Coated Glass Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny. The sample represents the format of the overall study which is designed to provide clarity on the structure of the report and some data points demonstrated in an attempt to provide insights into the study quality.

Request Sample Pages of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00017572/

The structure of the Coated Glass Market report can be categorized into following sections:

The global coated glass market is segmented into coating type and application.

By coating type, the coated glass market is classified into Hard, Soft.

By application, the coated glass market is classified into Architectural, Automotive, Optical, Others.

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Coated Glass Market Research include:

AGC

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

Vitro Architectural Glass

Saint-Gobain

GUARDIAN GLASS LLC

PPG Industries, Inc.

Sisecam Group

Schott AG

Euroglas GmbH

Scheuten

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Coated Glass market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Coated Glass market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Order a copy of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00017572/

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]