Global Teleradiology Market Growth Factors and Business Development Strategy

The global Teleradiology Market was valued at USD 1636 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9122.62 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.75% from 2017 to 2025.

Teleradiology is the transmission of radiological patient images, such as x-rays, CTs, and MRIs, from one location to another for the purposes of sharing studies with other radiologists and physicians. The market is growing due to increasing analytics and big data software implementation by major players and is expected to observe the same growing trend in market value till 2025.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Technological advancements

1.2 Growing investments in Healthcare sector

1.3 Emergency Needs

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of IT technicians

2.2 Data Breach Risks

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Teleradiology Market, by Product:

1.1 X-ray

1.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

1.3 Computed Tomography (CT)

1.4 Ultrasound

1.5 Nuclear Radiology

1.6 Other Extraction Methods

2. Global Teleradiology Market, by Region:

2.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

2.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

2.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

2.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

2.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Virtual Radiology (vRAD)

2. Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

3. ONRAD

4. Global Diagnostics

5. Everlight Radiology

6. Cybernet Medical Corporation

7. 4ways Healthcare Limited

8. RamSoft, Inc.

9. Spectra AB

10. Telediagnostics Services Pvt. Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

