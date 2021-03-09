Europe Smart Home Market – Industry Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2019-2025

Europe smart home market is anticipated to reach the market valuation of US$ 50,674.2 Million by 2025 expanding at an exponential CAGR of 27.1% in the course of forecast period (2019-2025) from US$ 9,674.1 Million in 2018 on account of rapid digitization, high penetration of smartphones, growing need for energy consumption & emission, and security & safety. Increasing requirement for comfort & convenience along with proliferation of internet of things have considerably surged the demand for smart home devices ranging from energy-efficient solutions, home entertainment devices, lighting control systems, security devices and various other smart appliances Moreover, swelling aging population has also created ample room for smart revolution in healthcare sector thereby driving the Europe smart home market further driving the smart home devices adoption rate. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth have become popular wireless connections to operate the smart home via smart devices. The benefits of smart home technology can also be witnessed extensively among various end-users wherein adoption of the smart devices has been the game-changer for the residential and commercial end-users. Hence, in 2018, HVAC smart devices held major share in the regional smart home market. The segment is anticipated to bring in earnings of US$ 3,611.4 Million by 2020.

Request for Sample of the report browse through: https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/207

Under wireless technology, Wi-Fi is projected to enjoy the swiftest expansion throughout the reviewed period of time accredited to a drastic surge in technological advancements in terms of cloud computing, BYOD and artificial intelligence. Moreover, robust security, reliable connectivity and other parameters have further influenced the embracement of wireless technology among the smart device consumers. Moreover, mid-range house apartments are expected to dominate residential smart home technology market during the forecasted period, due to rapid adoption of smart devices among homeowners and renters owing to the benefits that smart devices offer. In addition, disruption is constantly occurring as smart home technology is gaining prominence among hospitality sector. Smart home technology is an innovative approach among hotels as well as hospitals to deliver its convenient services over the network. Growing recognition of operational benefits offered by smart home devices has resulted in robust growth potential of the respective model. Usage of smart home services has significantly benefited the organizations and enterprises in terms of cost efficiency, energy management along with encouraging information technology. Rising demand for energy-saving solutions has dramatically fostered smart home technology at regional scale. Furthermore, evolution of European smart home management offerings from telecom operators such as Deutsche Telekom AG and Swisscom have also influenced the growth of smart home technology in European region. The entrance of other telecommunication companies such as Vodafone and British Telecom in smart home landscape along with growing range of smart home devices and enhanced ability of non-connected home equipment vendors are also expected to flourish the market potential in the region.

For detailed country-level analysis of adoption and penetration of smartphone and internet browse through: https://univdatos.com/report/europe-smart-homes-technology-market-insights-and-forecast-2019-2025

Unique variations of Europe smart home technology are branched extensively into applications, technology type and end-users. Determined by application type, regional smart home technology market is bifurcated into safety & security systems, smart appliances, home entertainment, HVAC, lighting & control systems and energy management systems. By 2025, smart appliances segment is anticipated to command this market. The segment is projected to register optimistic CAGR of 28.8% over the forecast period. At the same time, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee and Z- Wave are the significant wireless services of wireless technology available in the market. Wi-Fi is anticipated to witness rapid adoption and Bluetooth is predicted to enjoy the astonishing CAGR of 27.5% throughout the forecast period. Moreover, power line communication wired technology is projected to display remarkable CAGR of 33.5% over the forecast period. Additionally, smart home technology is segmented based on end-users in various residential and commercial buildings ranging from luxury homes, mid-range apartments, assisted home, low energy homes, hotels, hospitals and other commercial buildings. The mid-range apartments segment held the major market share in residential smart home technology domain. While assisted homes and low energy homes are anticipated to showcase the maximum CAGR of 28.1% and 27.8% respectively during the forecast period.

Additionally, for better investigation and penetration of smart home technology, the report bifurcates the respective market into distinct countries of Europe such as Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, France, Norway, Switzerland, Denmark and the rest of Europe. In 2018, Germany was one of the lucrative and the largest countries attributed to technological advancements, rapid digitization, surging smartphone penetration and growing preference for energy-saving and cost-efficiency. Germany’s energy transition plan has started focusing on system integration of renewable energy. Moreover, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, France and Denmark are also poised to register drastic advancements in smart home technology throughout the forecast time period. This is owing to energy efficiency strategies adopted by government, rapid smartphone penetration, growing adoption of smart devices on account of rising demand for comfort and energy-saving solutions.

Some of the major companies profiled in the Europe smart home market are Haier Electronics, ABB Ltd, Acuity Brands Inc., AMX LLC, ASSA ABLOY, Cisco Systems, Inc., Control4 Corporation, Creston Electronics Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, LG Electronics, Monitronics International Inc., Schneider Electric S.E., Siemens AG, Smarthome Inc., United Technologies Corporation and Vivint Inc. The players consistently aim to focus on product development, launching new products and enhancing their existing portfolios to expand their customer base and strengthen their market position through partnerships and collaborations which further offers them growth opportunities for geographic expansion in the smart home domain.

Europe Smart Home Technology Market Segmentation

Market Insight by Application

Safety and Security Systems

Smart Appliances

HVAC

Home Entertainment

Lighting Systems

Energy Management

Market Insights by Technology

Wireless Technology

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology Market Insight by Technology Type

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Z- Wave

Wired Technology Market Insight by Technology Type

Ethernet

Power Line Communication

Fiber Optics

Market Insights by End Users

Residential End-users

Commercial End-users

Residential End Users by Type of Residential Buildings

Luxury Villas

Luxury Apartments

Mid-range Houses/ Apartments

Assisted Homes

Low Energy Homes

Commercial End Users by Type of Commercial Buildings

Hotels

Hospitals

Other Commercial Buildings

Market Insight by Country

Germany Smart Home Market Insight

United Kingdom Smart Home Market

Netherlands Smart Home Market

France Smart Home Market

Norway Smart Home Market

Switzerland Smart Home Market

Denmark Smart Home Market

Rest of Europe Smart Home Market

Top Companies Profiled

ABB Ltd

ASSA ABLOY

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

LG Electronics

Monitronics International Inc.

Schneider Electric S.E.

Siemens AG

United Technologies Corporation

UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients. The Europe Smart Home Market can be customized to the regional/country level or any other market segment.

About Us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911