COVID-19 Impact on Household Cleaning Products Market (2020-2026) | Colgate-Palmolive Company, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, The Procter & Gamble Co., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Unilever

The Global Household Cleaning Products Market is anticipated to reach the market valuation of US$ 43,484.1 billion by 2026 expanding at a reasonable CAGR of 5.60% in the course of the forecasted period (2020-2026) from US$ 31,210.0 billion in 2019. Cleaning products play an essential role in daily lives at home, in school, and in the office. By safely and effectively removing soils, germs and other contaminants, they prevent the spread of infectious diseases and control allergens, such as dust and mold, helping to stay healthy. Cleaning products also enables taking care for homes and possessions. Chemicals used for cleaning and in cleaning products, such as laundry detergents, bleaches, dishwashing products and other household cleaners, help improve cleaning efficiency, making homes, offices and other environments both easier to clean and more hygienic.

The global demand for washing and cleaning products in the market is driven by rise in population and increasing usage norms impacted as it is by greater concern for hygiene. Cleaning without making use of any detergents or soaps may be time-consuming for most of the time. Therefore, products, which make the task easy, quickly and to a high standard, are favorable. However, consumers are more likely to pay for such products. The introduction of new, innovative and technologically advanced products, efficient research and development activities and development of product to meet the needs of the consumer are some of the growth opportunities which is likely to drive this market in the year to come. Improved lifestyle and tip from cleaning experts are some of the trends contributing the growth of this market. Based on product, the report segments the Household Cleaning Product market into surface cleaners, dishwasher products, toilet cleaners, glass cleaner and others. Cleaning agents and surface treatments clean and prepare surfaces by interacting or reacting with contaminants and altering their properties. The removal methods are generally specific to each type, however; the end result of each is the removal, loosening, or transformation of contaminants from the surface or material. Glass cleaners are designed to clean glass surfaces without streaking or leaving any residual soil or product. Liquid glass cleaners are available in bottles with trigger sprays or in aerosol containers.

Based on the sales channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores and others. Traditionally, the groceries were purchased from the convenience stores. The trend was changed by the supermarkets & hypermarkets as these channels offers huge discounts on several products. As the era is changing people don’t have time to spare from there busy schedules. Supermarkets are basically large self-service grocery stores where in the customers get food and household supplies. Hypermarkets are large retail space which is a combination of supermarket and departmental stores.

Additionally, for better investigation and penetration of Household Cleaning Products, the report gives in detailed analysis of Household Cleaning Products adoption across the world. The market is classified into distinct regions including North America (U.S and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and United Kingdom), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia) and rest of the world (Brazil and South Africa). In 2019, China dominated the Household Cleaning Products Market. Colgate-Palmolive Company, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, The Procter & Gamble Co., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Kao Group, The Clorox Co. and S. C. Johnson and Son Inc. Corporation are some of the prominent players operating in the Global Household Cleaning Product market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with more efficient and innovative products.

Global Household Cleaning Products Market Segmentation

Market Insight, by Product Type

Surface Cleaners

Dishwasher Products

Toilet cleaners

Glass Cleaner

Others

Market Insight, by Sales Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Market Insight, by Region

North America Household Cleaning Products Market United States Canada Rest of North America

Europe Household Cleaning Products Market Italy Spain France Germany United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific Household Cleaning Products Market China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World Household Cleaning Products Market Brazil South Africa Other Rest of World



Top Company Profiles

Colgate-Palmolive

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Unilever

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Kao Group

The Clorox Co.

S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.

Household Cleaning Products Market can further be customized as per the requirement or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business needs, hence feel free to connect with us to get a report that completely suits your requirements.

