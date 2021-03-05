Presbyopia Correction Devices Market Strategic Analysis: Drivers and Constraints

“The Presbyopia Correction Devices Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Presbyopia Correction Device general has two types: corneal inlay and scleral implants.

A corneal inlay (also called an intracorneal implant) is a device which is surgically implanted in the cornea of the eye as a treatment for presbyopia. Successful installation results in reducing dependence on reading glasses, so that the user can more easily engage in everyday tasks such as using a mobile phone, reading store shelf prices and working on a computer.

Corneal inlays are small, thin, and permeable. Typically one is implanted in the non-dominant eye.

Scleral implants are precision-molded from a clear plastic material; the clear implants are about the size of a grain of rice and are placed just below the surface of the white of your eye (called the sclera). The only one commercially available is VisAbility Micro-Insert System.

The classification of presbyopia correction device includes corneal inlays, scleral implants, and the proportion of corneal inlays in 2017 is about 82%.

Presbyopia correction device is widely used for the presbyopia patients. And according to the patients’ age, the device can be divided to age 40-50, age 50-65, age above 65. The most proportion of presbyopia correction device is 50-65 years old patients, and the proportion is about 53%.

EU is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following EU, United States is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32%.

Key Competitors of the Global Presbyopia Correction Devices Market are:

AcuFocus, Revision Optics (Closed in Feb 2018), Refocus, Presbia,

Major Product Types covered are:

Corneal Inlays

Scleral Implants

Major Applications of Presbyopia Correction Devices covered are:

Age 40-50

Age 50-65

Age above 65

Regional Presbyopia Correction Devices Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

