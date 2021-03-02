Global GNSS Chip Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by GNSS Receiver, Device, Application, Vertical, and Region.

Maximize Market Research has recently published a “Global GNSS Chip Market 2019 Industry Research Report. It is comprehensive analysis of past and current status GNSS Chip Market’with the forecast till 2027. The report covers the past market from 2017 to 2019 and forecast of 2020 to 2027 with key developments, key trends, M&A activities by value and their strategic intents. The report has analysed complex data and presented in simple format to make it easlier to understand.The Market structure presented in the report gives detailed analysis of market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. Glance at couple of slides will give an idea about the market structure with the market share commanded by leaders, followers and unconsolidated/local but important players.

Global GNSS Chip Market, By GNSS Receiver

• Global Positioning System (GPS)

• Galileo

• Global Navigation Satellite System (GloNASS)

• Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS)

• Beidou Navigation Satellite System

Global GNSS Chip Market, By Device

• Smartphones

• Tablets

• Personal Navigation Devices

• In-Vehicle systems

• Others (Wearable Devices and Digital Cameras)

Global GNSS Chip Market, By Application

• Navigation

• Mapping

• Surveying

• Location-Based Services

• Telematics

• Timing and Synchronization

• Others

Global GNSS Chip Market, By Vertical

• Consumer Electronics

• Construction

• Agriculture

• Automotive

• Military & Defense

• Marine

• Transport

Global GNSS Chip Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global GNSS Chip Market

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Intel Corporation

• Broadcom Corporation

• Skyworks Solution, Inc.

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Mediatek Inc.

• U-Blox Holdings AG

• Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

• Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

• Navika Electronics

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis by region is covered for the companies or individual investors who are looking at specific market for expansion or entry. Micro as well as Macro economic factors are analysed to understand its impact on market growth and key player’s top lines.

The report also helps in comprehending the GNSS Chip dynamics, structure by analysing the industry segments and project the GNSS Chip Market size. To stand apart, the clear representation of competitive analysis of key market players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the GNSS Chip Market make the report investor’s guide.

Additionally, the GNSS Chip market report 2019 – 2027, gives the competitive landscape of the global industry by region, key players products and services benchmarking, market domination by segment, pricing and end user penetration, investment in R&D and patents. Couple of slides will give the complete competitive landscape of the industry.

SWOT analysis of player will give a detailed strategic input about the key players in industry by region. Experienced research analysts in the field are following the key players that are profiled in the GNSS Chip report that are considered while estimating the market size. Research analyst working in the field for more than ten years, give them advantage to follow same market for years and have become seasoned consultants in the GNSS Chip industry.

Table of Contents

GNSS Chip Company Profiles and Sales Data: Company/Manufacturers Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, GNSS Chip Product Category, Application and Specification, GNSS Chip Manufacturers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2017-2019) and Main Business Overview Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors Research Findings and Conclusion Methodology/Research Approach

