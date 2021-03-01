Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market: Industry Analysis and Upcoming Trends (2020-2027) Emphasis on Technology (Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Micelles, Others)

Nanotechnology provides superior drug delivery systems for better control and treatment of diseases by manipulating the properties of materials such as polymers and creating nanostructures. There are various advantages to the nanostructures employed as drug delivery systems that make them advanced to conventional delivery systems. Nanoparticles have emerged as key players in modern medicine in recent years, with applications ranging from contrast agents in medical imaging to gene delivery carriers in individual cells. Researchers are working on the utilization of nanoparticles to make drugs even more effective by having an in-depth understanding of the interaction of nanoparticles with cells, and the optimal toxicity or concentration. In this sector, healthcare R&D is seeing increased expenditure on nanosized materials and devices.

To avail Sample Copy of report, visit @ https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/355

A developing number of nanotherapeutic drugs have been commercialized or reached the clinical stage in recent years. Compared to traditional drugs, enhanced pharmacokinetics, biocompatibility, tumor targeting, and stability are associated with NP-based drug delivery systems, while simultaneously playing an important role in minimizing systemic toxicity and overcoming drug resistance. For oncology applications, over 20% of the therapeutic nanoparticles already in clinics or under clinical evaluation have been created. Most FDA-approved therapeutic nanoparticles are currently being designed for the re-formulation of combinations of chemotherapeutic drugs with polymeric nanoparticles. According to the WHO, CVDs kill 17.9 million people per year, an estimated 31% of all deaths worldwide. For the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, the use of nanoparticle-based formulations is primarily focused on targeted delivery and increasing bioavailability for vascular restenosis. Up to 23.5 million Americans (more than 7% of the population) suffer from an autoimmune disease, according to the National Institutes of Health, and the numbers are increasing. The rising prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases remain among the primary influences driving this surge.

Timeline of the development of Nanomedicine

Camarus AB, Nanobiotix, NanoCarrier Co., Ltd., Selecta Biosciences, Starpharma Holdings Limited, Taiwan Liposome Co., Pfizer, Novartis, Merck & Co., and Bayer are some of the prominent players operating in the global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

For a detailed analysis of the market drivers in Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market browse through https://univdatos.com/report/global-nanotechnology-in-drug-delivery-market:-current-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2027

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst technology, nanoparticles segment holds the major share”

Based on the technology type, the market is fragmented into nanoparticles, liposomes, nanocrystals, micelles, and others. The nanoparticles segment dominated the market with a share of 27.2% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the better biocompatibility, non-immunogenicity, non-toxicity, and biodegradability compared to conventional approaches.

“Amongst application, oncology is anticipated to dominate the market during the analyzed period”

Further based on application, the market is mainly bifurcated into oncology, cardiovascular/physiology, anti-inflammatory/ immunology, neurology, anti-infective, and others. In 2019, oncology accounted for a maximum market revenue share of 36% and is expected to remain dominant during the analyzed period owing to the increasing development of nano-drug delivery in the oncology due to the advantages of nanoparticle (NP)-based drug delivery systems in cancer treatment, such as good pharmacokinetics, precise targeting of tumor cells, reduction of side effects, and drug resistance. However, the anti-inflammatory/ immunology segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

“North America signifies one of the largest markets of Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market”

For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions across the globe including North America (United States, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, and Rest of APAC), Rest of World has been conducted. North America dominated the market and generated revenue of US$ 18.9 billion in 2019 owing to the increasing prevalence rate of cancer, presence of high disposable income, and rise in funding for R&D activities associated with Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery. For instance, Cancer is the leading cause of death in Canada and the second-leading cause, after heart disease, in the USA. Nearly 1.9 million new cancer cases and 693,000 cancer deaths were estimated in North America in 2018.

Feel free to contact us for any queries @ https://univdatos.com/contact-us

Reasons to buy this report:

The study includes market sizing and forecasting analysis validated by authenticated key industry experts

The report presents a quick review of overall industry performance at one glance

The report covers an in-depth analysis of prominent industry peers with a primary focus on key business financials, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and recent developments

Detailed examination of drivers, restraints, key trends, and opportunities prevailing in the industry

The study comprehensively covers the market across different segments

Deep dive regional level analysis of the industry

Customization Options:

The Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market can further be customized as per the requirement or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business needs, hence feel free to connect with us to get a report that completely suits your requirements.

Table of Contents

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION 1.1 Market Definitions 1.2 Objective of the Study 1.3 Limitation 1.4 Stake Holders 1.5 Currency Used in Report 1.6 Scope of the Global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Study 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OR ASSUMPTION 2.1 Research Methodology for the Global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market 2.1.1 Main Objective of the Global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market 3 INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE 4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 5 FEW TOP START-UPS UNDER NANOTECHNOLOGY IN DRUG DELIVERY SECTOR 6 NANOTECHNOLOGY IN DRUG DELIVERY AMID COVID-19 7 GLOBAL NANOTECHNOLOGY IN DRUG DELIVERY MARKET BY REVENUE 8 MARKET INSIGHTS BY TECHNOLOGY 8.1 Nanoparticles 8.2 Liposomes 8.3 Nanocrystals 8.4 Micelles 8.5 Others 9 MARKET INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION 9.1 Oncology 9.2 Cardiovascular/Physiology 9.3 Anti-inflammatory/Immunology 9.4 Neurology 9.5 Anti-infective 9.6 Others 10 MARKET INSIGHTS BY REGION 10.1 North America Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market 10.1.1 United States 10.1.2 Canada 10.1.3 Rest of North America 10.2 Europe Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market 10.2.1 Germany 10.2.2 France 10.2.3 United Kingdom 10.2.4 Italy 10.2.5 Spain 10.2.6 Rest of Europe 10.3 Asia-Pacific Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market 10.3.1 China 10.3.2 Japan 10.3.3 South Korea 10.3.4 Australia 10.3.5 India 10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific 10.4 Rest of the World Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market 11 NANOTECHNOLOGY IN DRUG DELIVERY MARKET DYNAMICS 11.1 Market Drivers 11.2 Market Challenges 11.3 Impact Analysis 12 LEGAL & REGULATORY FRAMEWORK 13 DEMAND AND SUPPLY SIDE ANALYSIS 13.1 Demand Side Analysis 13.2 Supply Side Analysis 13.2.1 Top Product Launches 13.2.2 Top Business Partnerships 13.2.3 Top Merger & Acquisitions 14 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS 15 NANOTECHNOLOGY IN DRUG DELIVERY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 16 NANOTECHNOLOGY IN DRUG DELIVERY MARKET TRENDS 17 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO 17.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 17.1.1 Bargaining power of Supplier 17.1.2 Bargaining power of Buyer 17.1.3 Industry Rivalry 17.1.4 Availability of Substitute 17.1.5 Threat of new Entrants 17.2 Competitive Landscape 17.2.1 Company Shares, By Revenue 18 COMPANY PROFILED 18.1 Camarus AB 18.1.1 Key Facts 18.1.2 Ownership Structure 18.1.3 Business Description 18.1.4 Key Product/Services Offerings 18.1.5 Growth Strategy 18.1.6 SWOT Analysis 18.1.7 Key Financials 18.1.7.1 Revenue Split 18.1.7.2 Financial Overview of Camarus AB 18.1.8 Recent Developments 18.1.8.1 Product Launches 18.2 Taiwan Liposome Co 18.3 Novartis 18.4 Nanobiotix 18.5 NanoCarrier Co, LTD 18.6 Bayer 18.7 Selecta Biosciences 18.8 Pfizer 18.9 Starpharma Holdings Limited 18.10 Merck & Co 19 DISCLAIMER

About Us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911