Global CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) Digital Marketing Market (2020-2027) – Emphasis on Format Type (Search Marketing, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Others)

Digital marketing has turned out to be a practice of delivering promotional content to users through various online and digital channels. It leverages mediums such as social media, email, search engines, mobile applications, affiliate programs and websites to show advertisements and messages to audiences. The marketing industry has been an integral part of the global economy. A growing level of awareness for specific products and services among consumers via different types of advertising has helped in boosting sales and encouraging increased domestic consumption and export. Regulations have a legitimate role to play in every market economy and it becomes imperative to know and understand what these are and how they differ from one another and from ‘best practice’ norms. In a global economy where advertising is usually relied upon to open acceptance and create demand for one country’s products in another is, the diversity of advertising /marketing regulations can potentially prevent the progress of such efforts. Cost-efficient, better exposure, time efficiency, social currency and brand building are some of the major benefits digital marketing. However, with the coronavirus pandemic leading to a significant economic slowdown, it has also impacted the Digital Marketing industry. For instance, search ad spending in China declined between 7% and 12.4% in H1 2020. Among various service industries, advertising receives a maximum share of regulation which can be attributed to several factors. For instance, economies maintain legitimate objectives of preventing false or deceptive information, or of protecting public morals, or of ensuring ethical business competition, to cite a few. The marketing / advertising industry has also, historically, relied on newspapers, televisions, and other media outlets whose activities, including advertising, may be subject to some form of government or industry regulations.

Trends Emerged in Digital Marketing Sector Amid COVID-19

COVID-19 is dominating New Searches: It is undoubtedly not surprising that users are turning to Google for answers about the Coronavirus. Google Trends data displays that COVID-19 searches in the United States were at the peak in March 2020

Google is Banning Bad Advertisements: With the spike in COVID-19 searches, Google is blocking all ads that are capitalizing on the virus that promote phishing, conspiracy theories, malware, and misinformation

Facebook is Banning Advertisements that promote a COVID-19 cure: The social advertising platform is banning advertisements that promise to cure or prevent the Coronavirus or attempt to create a sense of urgency about necessities, such as sanitizers or toilet paper

Facebook's Advertising Revenue is Taking a Huge Hit

Amazon is Reducing its Google Advertisements Spend: Since the end of January, Amazon has been gradually reducing its Google Ads spend and, as of March 11, 2020

Since the end of January, Amazon has been gradually reducing its Google Ads spend and, as of March 11, 2020 Mobile Search Traffic Decreased by About 25% in March: While Google search ad traffic is falling across all devices, the decrease was felt more profoundly on mobile and tablet devices than on desktop. Since Monday, March 16, 2020, mobile traffic has consistently been down an average of 24%.

Top-Rated Digital Marketing Techniques, %, 2018

Insights Presented in the Report

“Search marketing was the most preferred digital marketing technique among the CPG companies, accounting for 43.3% share in 2019.”

Based on format, the CPG Digital Marketing market is bifurcated into Search Marketing, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing and Others marketing technique. It has been observed owing to ease of use, low budget way to reach the right audience has driven the preference for search marketing among the marketers. However, content marketing technique is expected to witness CAGR growth of 12.87% during the analyzed period.

“Programmatic digital marketing dominated the market with 78% share.”

Based on programming type, the CPG Digital Marketing market is bifurcated into programmatic and non-programmatic type. It has been observed that programmatic digital marketing technique held maximum share owing to greater transparency, ability to tackle ad frauds effectively and enhanced targeting capabilities. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 48.8 billion by 2027.

“Mobile digital marketing dominated the CPG digital marketing market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.”

Based on the platform, the market is classified into desktop and mobile applications. In 2019, the mobile digital marketing was valued at US$ 16.27 billion. Increasing smartphone penetration, launch of user-friendly online shopping apps and booming internet scope has contributed towards the rising share of mobile phones during the analyzed period.

“North America dominated the CPG digital marketing market, generating revenue of US$ 12.01 billion in 2019.”

For a better understanding of the CPG Digital Marketing demand trend, a detailed analysis was conducted for the major region/country including North America (US, Canada); Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy); Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India) and Rest of the World. North America occupied the maximum share in the CPG Digital Marketing market in 2019. With the United States witnessing the marked shift in dynamics over the last decade due to surge in CPG Digital Marketing accredited to significant growth in mobile internet advertising along with digital ad spending in the country exceeding US$ 100 billion in 2018 has catalyzed the regional performance in the respective market.

Top 10 Competitive Players

Some of the major players operating in the market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture Interactive, PwC Digital Services, IBM Corporation, Amazon Inc., Deloitte Digital, Salesforce.com, Twitter, Google Inc. The industry has witnessed emergence of several digital marketing players in the local market in different countries.

Table of Contents

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION 1.1 Market Definition 1.2 Objective of the Study 1.3 Limitation 1.4 Stakeholders 1.5 Currency used in the Report 1.6 Scope of the Global CPG Digital Marketing Market Study 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OR ASSUMPTION 2.1 Research Methodology for the Global CPG Digital Marketing Market Study 2.1.1 Main objective of the Global CPG Digital Marketing Market Study 3 INDUSTRY SYNOPSIS 4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 5 LEGAL FRAMEWORK IN CPG DIGITAL MARKETING ARENA 5.1 General Overview 5.1.1 Digital Marketing Regulations in the US 5.1.2 Digital Marketing Regulations in the Europe 5.1.3 Digital Marketing Regulations in the Asia Pacific 6 COVID-19 IMPACT 6.1 Trends Emerged in Digital Marketing Sector Amid COVID-19 7 MARKET INSIGHTS BY FORMAT 7.1 Search Marketing 7.2 Email Marketing 7.3 Social Media Marketing 7.4 Content Advertising 7.5 Others 8 MARKET INSIGHTS BY PROGRAMMING TYPE 8.1 Programmatic 8.2 Non-programmatic 9 MARKET INSIGHTS BY PLATFORM 9.1 Desktop 9.2 Mobile 10 MARKET INSIGHTS BY REGION 10.1 Market Attractiveness Index, By Region 10.2 North America CPG Digital Marketing Market 10.2.1 US CPG Digital Marketing Market 10.2.2 Canada CPG Digital Marketing Market 10.2.3 Rest of North America CPG Digital Marketing Market 10.3 Europe CPG Digital Marketing Market 10.3.1 UK CPG Digital Marketing Market 10.3.2 Germany CPG Digital Marketing Market 10.3.3 France CPG Digital Marketing Market 10.3.4 Italy CPG Digital Marketing Market 10.3.5 Spain CPG Digital Marketing Market 10.3.6 Rest of Europe CPG Digital Marketing Market 10.4 Asia Pacific CPG Digital Marketing Market 10.4.1 China CPG Digital Marketing Market 10.4.2 Japan CPG Digital Marketing Market 10.4.3 India CPG Digital Marketing Market 10.4.4 South Korea CPG Digital Marketing Market 10.4.5 Australia CPG Digital Marketing Market 10.4.6 Rest of APAC CPG Digital Marketing Market 10.5 Rest of World CPG Digital Marketing Market 10.5.1 Brazil CPG Digital Marketing Market 10.5.2 South Africa CPG Digital Marketing Market 10.5.3 Other Countries CPG Digital Marketing Market 11 DEMAND AND SUPPLY SIDE ANALYSIS 11.1 Demand Side Analysis 11.1.1 Key Facts on Search Engine Marketing 11.1.2 Key Facts on Email Marketing 11.2 Supply Side Analysis 11.2.1 Top Product Launches 11.2.2 Top Mergers & Acquisitions 11.2.3 Top Business Expansion 12 VALUE CHAIN CPG DIGITAL MARKETING 12.1 How Digital Marketing Works 12.2 Elements of the digital marketing model in the value chain of an innovative product 12.3 Illustration of the Digital programmatic marketing supply chain 13 MARKET OVERVIEW 13.1 Market Drivers 13.1.1 Upsurge in Robotics & Artificial Intelligence 13.1.2 Rising Smartphone Penetration, majorly in the developing region 13.1.3 Evolution in the Digital Marketing arena 13.1.4 Rising trend of RTB and Digital OOH Media for Marketing 13.2 Market Challenges 13.2.1 Security & Privacy Concerns, about the fraud among the customers and marketers 13.3 Market Opportunities 13.3.1 Surging Job Opportunities in Digital Marketing Sector 13.4 Trends shaping the Digital Marketing Landscape 13.4.1 Key Trends shaping the Digital Marketing Landscape 13.4.2 General Suggestions / Guidelines For Digital Marketing 13.4.3 Prediction and Analysis of major Digital Marketing Platforms 13.4.4 Ways CPG Companies can Increase Relevancy with Digital Marketing 14 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO 14.1 Market Share of Global Digital Marketing Company, by Revenue (%) 14.2 Comparison of Top Digital Marketing Agencies, US 14.3 Market Share of Key Players in Digital Advertisement Market, 2019 (%) 15 TOP COMPANY PROFILES 15.1 Oracle Corporation 15.2 Microsoft Corporation 15.3 Accenture Interactive 15.4 PwC Digital Services 15.5 IBM Corporation 15.6 Amazon Inc. 15.7 Deloitte Digital 15.8 Salesforce.com 15.9 Twitter 15.10 Google Inc. 16 DISCLAIMER

