Surgical Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The global electrosurgical devices market size was estimated to be USD 4.72 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to surpass USD 7.67 billion by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Covidien, Olympus Corporation, Parkell, Smith & Nephew, Ethicon, Boston Scientific among others
Segmentation Analysis
The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.
Electrosurgical Devices Market, by Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Electrosurgery Generators
- Electrosurgery Instruments & Accessories
- Electrosurgery Instruments
- Bipolar Instruments
- Advanced Vessel Sealing Instruments
- Bipolar Forceps
- Monopolar Instruments
- Electrosurgery Pencils
- Electrosurgery Electrodes
- Suction Coagulators
- Monopolar Forceps
- Bipolar Instruments
- Electrosurgery Instruments
- Electrosurgery Accessories
- Patient Return Electrodes or Dispersive Electrodes
- Cords, Cables, and Adapters
- Others
- Argon and Smoke Management Systems
Electrosurgical Devices Market, by Surgery Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Gynecology
- General surgery
- Gastroenterology
- Urology
- Cardiovascular surgery
- Cosmetic surgery
- Orthopedic surgery
- Neurosurgery
Electrosurgical Devices Market, by End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Hospital
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Specialized Clinics
- Others
Surgical Devices market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
