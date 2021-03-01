Facility Management (FM) Services Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

ReportsnReports.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “Covid-19 Impact on Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”.

The Global Facility Management Services Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Facility Management (FM) Services Market.

Facility Management (FM) is a professional management discipline focused upon the efficient and effective delivery of support services for the organizations that it serves. The ISO defines FM as the organizational function which integrates people, place and process within the built environment with the purpose of improving the quality of life of people and the productivity of the core business.

This report focuses on Facility Management (FM) Services volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Facility Management (FM) Services market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Top Companies Covered in Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market:

Compass Group

Cushman & Wakefield

Macro

Aramark

CB Richard Ellis

ISS

Sodexo

Apleona HSG

Cofely Besix

GDI

OCS Group

KnightFM

Continuum Services

Jones Lang LaSalle

Camelot Facility Solutions

Veranova Properties

Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions

Global Facility Management and Construction

NG&G Facility Services

Updater Services

Segment by Type:

Soft Services

Hard Services

Segment by Application:

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Government Buildings

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Facility Management (FM) Services market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Facility Management (FM) Services industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Facility Management (FM) Services YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 35870 million in 2019. The market size of Facility Management (FM) Services will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Facility Management (FM) Services market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Facility Management (FM) Services market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Facility Management (FM) Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

