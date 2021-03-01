Carotenoids Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

(United States, New York City)The Global Carotenoids Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Carotenoids market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Carotenoids market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Carotenoids Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Carotenoids market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.
The global carotenoids market is expected to reach USD 2.19 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Carotenoids industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
BASF, Allied Biotech, AquaCarotene, Algatechnologies, Kemin Industries, Cyanotech Corp., Brenntag, Divis Laboratories, Naturex SA, DSM Nutritional Products, D.D. Williamson, Lycored, FMC Corporation, and EID Parry.
Segmentation Analysis
The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.
Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Beta-Carotene
- Alpha-Carotene
- Lycopene
- Lutein
- Zeaxanthin
- Beta-Cryptoxanthin
- Astaxanthin
- Others
Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Natural
- Synthetic
Extraction Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Conventional Process (using organic solvents or vegetable oils)
- Supercritical Fluid Extraction
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Food & Beverages
- Animal Feed
- Dietary Supplements
- Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Carotenoids market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
