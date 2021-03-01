Global Diameter Signaling Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

Global Diameter Signaling Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of 43.8% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Diameter signaling is a protocol that allows communication among Internet protocol network elements. It can be thought of as the language that software and servers use to communicate inside the core of the LTE network.

Diameter signaling platform plays a significant role in the functioning of IoT-enabled devices. As the vendors in the electronics and electrical industry are coming up with new technologies, there has been an upsurge in the number of IoT devices, which is causing navy traffic & signal on the current network infrastructure. Machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and machine-to-infrastructure (M2I) communication are already taking place, generating a large amount of data, and thus growing data traffic.

However, network management & integration challenges and limited capital expenditure commitment by operators is expected to hamper the growth of diameter signaling market during 2020-2027. The report covers all the dynamics, technologies and trends playing a major role in the growth of the diameter signaling market over the forecast period.

5G is on the way and a few economies like Japan and South Korea have already started the testing of this technology. 5G will bring many drivers such as high-speed content delivery, efficient machine communication and high-speed internet browsing, but it will have some negative impact on the existing technological environment as most of the devices will become outdated, traffic will grow immensely and operators will have to try hard to way the traffic on their desired platform.

The report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the Diameter Signaling Market size. Based on application, the LTE Broadcast segment is expected to account for the largest XX% market share by 2027. The Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Broadcast traffic explosion in years to come will lead to significant growth in signaling traffic load.

The current IP-based organization is not built to manage this in a scalable and secure way, making operators face numerous challenges. It puts the high demand on the core network infrastructure with a rapid rise in a number of network elements to manage.

The APAC accounted for the largest market share in 2019, with a market value of US$ XX.38 million; the regional market is expected to register a CAGR of XX.7% during 2020-2027. APAC is likely to produce the highest number of messages per second (MPS) in the upcoming years as compared to the other regions thanks to growing adoption of LTE- and VoLTE-based services, so increasing the demand for diameter signaling protocol. The presence of major players focusing on emerging solutions for diameter signaling is further fueling the market growth.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of the global diameter signaling market providing information such as production, cost, revenue and more. F5 Networks is currently leading the global market for diameter signaling by market share. It provides hardware services and solutions for application security, remote access, firewall protection, diameter signaling policy enforcement, WAN optimization, carrier-grade network address translation, fraud detection and access policy management.

In recent years, major players in the diameter signaling market have taken several strategic measures, like facility expansions and partnerships. In May 2018, Huawei launched the eLTE MCCS, an end-to-end solution equipped with ultra-reliable multimedia communications abilities tailored for public safety applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Diameter Signaling Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Diameter Signaling Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Diameter Signaling Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Diameter Signaling Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Diameter Signaling Market

Global Diameter Signaling Market, By Type

• Diameter Routing Agent (DRA)

• Diameter Edge Agent (DEA)

• Diameter interworking function (IWF)

• Others

Global Diameter Signaling Market, By Application

• LTE Broadcast

• Policy

• Mobility

• Voice over LTE (VoLTE)

Global Diameter Signaling Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in the Global Diameter Signaling Market

• Oracle Corporation

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

• Mitel Networks Corporation

• Nokia

• Ericsson

• Sandvine Corporation

• Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.

• F5 Networks, Inc.

• Dialogic Corporation

• Diametriq, LLC

• Squire Technologies Ltd

