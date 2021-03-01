Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Industry Analysis And Forecast 2026: By Indication, End User And Region

Maximize Market Research has recently added a new research report to its mega database of research studies. The research report, titled “ Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market 2019 Industry Research Report,” gives an exhaustive analysis of the current market, including an overview, Intravenous Immunoglobulin products’ segmentation, market restraints and drivers, and major geographical segments.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Key Players,Regions and Segmentation

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market, by Indication:

• Chronic inflammatory demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

• Primary humoral immunodeficiency

• Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP)

• Guillain-Barre syndrome

• Myasthenia gravis

• Multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN)

• Kawasaki disease

• Hypogammaglobulinemia

• Chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market, by End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Home Care

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market, Major Players:

• Baxter international Inc.

• CSL Ltd.

• Grifols S.A

• Octapharma AG

• Kedrion Biopharma Inc.

• LFB group

• Biotest AG

• China Biologics Products, Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceuticals

• Bayer Healthcare

• Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

• Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

• Behring GmbH

• Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

• Option Care Enterprises, Inc.

• ADMA Biologics, Inc.

• BioScrip, Inc.

